Movers and Shakers: Wingspan Integrated Markets Hires Two Senior Living Industry Leaders; Commonwealth Senior Living Names Two Sales, Marketing Leaders

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Wingspan Integrated Marketing hires two senior living industry leaders

Wingspan Integrated Marketing has announced the hiring of Sarah Hauer and Casey Byrnes.

Hauer is the former creative and marketing director for Atria Senior Living and brings more than 15 years of experience to the agency.

Advertisement

Byrnes is the former executive vice president of strategic growth for Wickshire Senior Living, and spent 19 years in the senior living industry before joining Wingspan.

Commonwealth Senior Living names two sales and marketing leaders

Commonwealth Senior Living announced that it has named Kristy Ruppe Craddock as chief sales and marketing officer and April Theus as vice president of sales.

Craddock joined Commonwealth Senior Living in 2016 as regional vice president of sales and marketing before being promoted to senior vice president of sales and marketing in 2017. She brings over 20 years of senior living experience to the position.

Advertisement

Theus also joined Commonwealth Senior Living in 2016 as a sales director. Prior to that, she held sales leadership positions at two senior living organizations over seven years.

Health Dimensions Group names manager of consulting services

Health Dimensions Group has announced that Jon Dittman has been promoted to the role of manager of consulting services.

In his new role, Dittman will support the strategy and operational aspects of several service lines delivered through HDG’s consulting practice, according to a press release.

Prior to joining Health Dimensions Group, Dittman worked for more than 15 years in health care purchasing, capital planning, and medical supply management.

Traditions Health promotes VP of finance and controller

Traditions Health has announced the promotion of Todd Scott to vice president of finance and controller.

Since joining Traditions Health in 2022 as director of accounting and finance, Scott has been responsible for “redesigning and establishing new processes for CMS’s Competitive

Acquisition Program (CAP) reporting and monitoring, overseeing the annual external audit, and implementing financial best practices,” according to a press release.

Prior to joining, Scott was the senior director of accounting and group controller at Envision Healthcare for four years.

RUI makes four promotions for regional-level leadership

Retirement Unlimited, Inc. announced the promotions of four former executive directors to regional directors of operations.

Each team member will support all RUI communities within their region to maintain best practices, implement new initiatives and programs, ensure regulatory compliance and continue quality care for each resident, according to a press release.

The promoted team members include Chris Cook, who will oversee several Virginia communities; Ian Montieth, who will oversee all Delaware, Connecticut and Pennsylvania communities; Paola Fusaro, who will oversee the southern New Jersey communities; and Joann Ryan, who will oversee northern New Jersey communities.

Health Dimensions Group names VP of clinical services

Health Dimensions Group announced it named Becky Kaufmann as its vice president of clinical services on Feb. 27.

In her role, Kaufmann oversees and assesses clinical performance, quality oversight and clinical system development for HDG’s managed portfolio.

Kaufmann brings nearly 30 years of clinical and quality leadership experience to the role, Prior to joining HDG, Kaufmann served as senior vice president of quality of life and memory care for Chapters Living in St. Louis, Missouri.

Regional director of resident experience named at Sinceri Senior Living

Takeiah Sadler has been named as the director of resident experience at Sinceri Senior Living.

Sadler announced her position on LinkedIn on March 6.

Sadler has been with Sinceri Senior Living since 2019, where she started as a program director at Mount Pleasant Gardens Alzheimer’s Special Care Center.

Morning Pointe names executive director of Tennessee community

Morning Pointe of Hardin Valley named Paula Goins as its executive director on Feb. 27.

In her new role, Goins oversees the daily operations of the assisted living and memory care community.

Goins is a U.S. Army veteran who served four years in South Korea and Fort Campbell, Kentucky. She became a nurse focusing on gastroenterology, oncology and geriatrics after discharging from the military, and initially started in senior living as a director of nursing.

The Watermark at Bellevue appoints associate executive director

Madeline Williams has been appointed as the associate executive director at The Watermark at Bellevue.

Williams joins the company after spending the past five years with Aegis Living, where she served as the life enrichment director and then director of operations.

“I’m thrilled to join The Watermark at Bellevue and be a part of a growing, thriving community,” Williams said in a press release. “I look forward to meeting our residents and their families and creating an environment that enables our residents to live a full, vibrant lifestyle.”

Sage Valley Senior Living adds executive director

Sage Valley Senior Living has announced the addition of Michael Salyers as its new executive director.

Salyers brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the hotel industry to the position.

Additionally, he has worked in independent living, assisted living and memory care in the Austin, Houston and San Antonio markets, according to a press release.