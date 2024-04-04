Frontline Honors: Sharon Santilli, Priority Life Care, LLC

Sharon Santilli, Certified Medical Technician for Priority Life Care, LLC, has been named a 2023 Frontline Honors honoree by Senior Housing News.
To become a Frontline honoree, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a dedicated, high-performing frontline worker who delivers exceptional experiences and outcomes; a passionate worker who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of older adults and aging industry professionals; and an advocate for older adults, their industry, and their peers.
Senior Housing News caught up with Santilli to discuss their time in the senior housing and senior living industry.
SHN: What drew you to this industry?
Santilli: I was adopted by a very elderly couple, and I believe my drawing to this industry was influenced by them. I had to take care of them as they aged with dementia at 2 separate facilities.
SHN: What’s your biggest lesson learned since starting to work in the industry?
Santilli: These residents were once very productive citizens. They still need to have love, respect, and care and be treated as individuals. I have learned not to judge others by what we see; Get to know each person for who they are and what they have experienced over their lifetime.
SHN: What’s your favorite part about your job?
Santilli: Getting to know each of my residents. I work in an all-memory care community. I love learning more about our residents’ life. I enjoy listening to their stories and what their families have to say about their early years. It amazes me to know what they were then and how we can mingle their experiences when caring for our residents.
SHN: What do you want society (or the general public) to know about your job?
Santilli: I would like people to realize that simple things are often the best. A simple hug after helping a resident or just a smile after completing a task goes a long way. Anticipating what a resident may need and helping meet that need is very meaningful. Acknowledge your loved ones, smiling often or making a phone call to that loved one can go a long way. I want people to know that I feel very productive and fulfilled in my position. I am proud of the work that I put in every day and the satisfaction that I give to my residents each day.
SHN: What may be one thing leaders don’t know that you wish they universally knew, about your job?
Santilli: It’s easy to work when a team works cohesively. I wish leaders knew how much I truly love what I do. I wish leaders could teach others it is more than a job – it’s a lifestyle of caring and helping others.