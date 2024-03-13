BrainCheck Raises $15M to Expand Cognitive Health and Dementia Testing Platform 

BrainCheck Inc., a digital health company offering cognitive brain health assessments, recently completed a fund raise of $15 million led by Next Coast Ventures, S3 Ventures and UPMC Enterprises.
BrainCheck is using the funds to bolster its product offerings,expand clinical evidence and expand the company’s presence in health care. Recently, the company launched a new platform and screening tool. BrainCheck oversees its platform that helps physicians and other providers identify dementia and cognitive impairment more quickly.
BrainCheck’s platform eliminates paper and pencil cognitive assessment tests that bring objectivity and provide real-time data while also offering long-term insights over time, according to CEO Kim Rodriguez.
Now with its new funding, the organization is “laser focused on commercializing and scaling” its assessment capabilities.
“We are leaning into the commercial opportunity to close the cognitive care gap with HCPs, healthcare systems, and key partners in the ecosystem, transforming our company from more of a single-practice business to a widespread enterprise business,” Rodriguez wrote to SHN in an email. “We do that by showing tangible value and outcomes, providing an end-to-end approach with our toolset, and making it easy for providers and healthcare systems with seamless integrations.”
Rodriguez called early detection of cognitive impairment “now more important than ever.”
“BrainCheck is committed to playing a pivotal role in promoting, protecting, and preserving brain health. Our platform facilitates the early identification of cognitive changes, enabling healthcare professionals to initiate appropriate interventions more promptly,” Rodriguez said.
“The battle to achieve it has never been more complex,” Rodriguez added.
As people age in the coming years, the prevalence of cognitive impairment and dementia is set to nearly triple by 2050 worldwide, according to healthdata.org.
Recent studies have found that effects of Alzheimer’s disease can go undetected between 15 and 25 years before symptoms surface, which results in a rate of 60% to 75% of adults living with the disease never receiving an accurate diagnosis or diagnosed with a different dementia disorder.