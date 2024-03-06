Memory Care Transactions and Financings: BWE Secures $46M for Memory Care Project; Blueprint Sells Florida Community

Blueprint sells Atlanta senior housing community
Blueprint was contracted in the sale of a 37-unit assisted living and memory care community in a submarket of Atlanta, Georgia.
According to a press release, Blueprint leveraged its experience in selling a similar portfolio in 2023, and advised the client to choose “ a repeat buyer with a demonstrated history of execution certainty.”
The release adds the deal closed on time and at the originally agreed upon price.
Blueprint sells Class A West Palm Beach community
Blueprint announced it was engaged by a national developer and investor to sell a Class A assisted living and memory care community in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The 110-unit community opened in 2019 and reportedly never stabilized, but did see “positive momentum” in 2022 and 2023, according to a press release.
The community was sold by the owner to “de-lever and conserve liquidity” within the fund that owned the community. The release states the seller opted to move forward with a “trusted repeat counterparty” in Capital Senior Ventures.
BWE secures $46M for California community
Banking company BWE announced on Feb. 8 that it secured $46 million in permanent financing for Westmont of Cypress.
“In the current capital climate, it is critical to listen thoughtfully to our clients’ asset and portfolio level investment goals, so we can arrange the optimal financing strategy that supports their near-, medium- and long-term objectives,” Ryan Stoll, BWE national director of seniors housing and care said in a press release.
Located in Cypress, California, the community is a newly built 129-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care property.
ESI arranges sale of Iowa community
Evans Senior Investments announced it arranged the sale of Country Meadow Place, an assisted living and memory care community in Iowa.
According to a press release, the 56-unit community was sold for $13 million with ESI operating on behalf of an independent owner.
The release states the community has maintained full occupancy for the past 13 months and was purchased by the existing operator.
Lloyd Jones acquires Virginia community
Real estate investment firm Lloyd Jones announced it has acquired Brightview Baldwin Park, a community in Staunton, Virginia.
The 136-unit assisted living, independent living and memory care community was purchased from Brightview Senior Living.
Following the acquisition, the community has been rebranded as Aviva Baldwin Park and will be operated under Lloyd Jones’ Aviva brand. Lloyd Jones plans to invest $3.1 million in capital renovations to the community.