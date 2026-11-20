Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Artis appoints COO

Artis Senior Living has appointed Michelle Hamilton as its chief operating officer.

In this role, she will “oversee operations across Artis Senior Living communities, partnering with leadership teams to deliver exceptional resident experiences; strengthen associate engagement and drive operational excellence and sustainable financial performance,” a press release states.

Advertisement

Hamilton brings more than 35 years of experience to the position, and previously served as chief operating officer for Commonwealth Senior Living.

LCS promotes EVP, COO

LCS announced the promotion of GeLynna Shaw to executive vice president and chief operating officer, effective New Year’s Day.

In this role, Shaw will “continue to lead operations, sales, health services and group purchasing, while assuming additional oversight of LCS’ strategy for data and AI,” a press release states.

Advertisement

“GeLynna has made an extraordinary impact on our organization, and this promotion is a reflection of the leadership, experience and vision she brings to LCS,” Chris Bird, LCS president and CEO, said in the release. “Her ability to strengthen operations, develop talented teams and build meaningful relationships with our partners makes her exceptionally well suited for this role.”

Regional director of operations joins HDG

Health Dimension Group announced Barbara Mekenye has joined its team as regional director of operations.

In her new role, she provides oversight for a regional portfolio of HDG-managed senior living communities with a focus on “driving positive operational and financial results,” a press release states.

Mekenye brings more than 15 years of experience to the position, and previously held campus administrator and executive director roles with Ebenezer Senior Living, according to the release.

The Commons in Lincoln welcomes medical director

The Commons in Lincoln has welcomed Dr. Sarah Jacobs as its next medical director.

In this role, Jacobs “provides clinical oversight and helps coordinate medical care across the community’s continuum of care,” while also serving as the on-site primary care physician for independent living, assisted living and memory care residents, according to a press release.

Most recently, she served patients at Geisinger in Pennsylvania, honing her skills in senior care, the release states.