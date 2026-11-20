Merchants Capital Corp. has agreed to acquire the remaining ownership stake of Vium Capital for $135 million.

Once the acquisition is complete, expected by New Year’s Day, 2027, Vium is slated to join Merchants Capital Corp. as a division of the company.

For Merchants, the acquisition is meant to “diversify its income and to contribute additional annual net income in excess of $15 million,” according to a press release, and expands the company’s presence in seniors housing and healthcare.

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“This acquisition is an important milestone in our long-term growth strategy,” Michael Dury, president and CEO of Merchants Capital, said in the release. “Demand for seniors housing and healthcare facilities continues to evolve. Vium brings specialized expertise, and bringing our two organizations together expands our collective capabilities.”

Vium Capital is a firm that provides capital solutions for healthcare and senior living providers. Merchants Capital Corp. is a firm that focuses on financing affordable and multifamily housing and healthcare facilities, and has licenses with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and HUD in addition to the bank’s balance sheet. TKTKTK.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) rated Vium as the second-largest Section 232 lender in terms of deals closed and third-largest based on volume, with $916 million across 64 loans in 2026. That reflects year-over-year growth of 45% in transaction count and 28% in loan volume, according to Steven Kennedy Jr., executive managing director at Vium Capital.

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Following the acquisition, existing clients will continue working with Vium teams.

“Merchants has been a valued partner since Vium’s founding, and this transaction builds on that successful relationship. We are proud of the team and client relationships we have built,” Steve Kennedy, co-founder and principal of Vium said in the release. “Bringing our expertise together with Merchants’ broader platform will strengthen our ability to deliver financing solutions for seniors housing and healthcare owners and operators nationwide.”