In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

Cedarhurst Senior Living announces Nebraska community

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced plans for a new community in Omaha, Nebraska.

Advertisement

Cedarhurst of Northwest Omaha will include 153 residences in a three-story construction spanning 141,783 square-feet. The residences will be broken down into 65 independent living apartments, 47 assisted living apartments and 21 memory care apartments. Twenty cottages for independent living will also be available.

Cedarhurst Senior Living

The community will include inset carpets, accessible cabinets and countertops at “mobility-friendly heights” to meet all resident needs.

Cedarhurst of Northwest Omaha is a partnership with Dover Development and marks the company’s fifth community in Nebraska and third property near Omaha. The community is expected to open in late 2028.

Advertisement

Navion Senior Solutions plans new Tennessee community

Navion Senior Solutions announced that its luxury Lyric Senior Living brand will be coming to Franklin, Tennessee near Nashville.

The 171-unit luxury community will include independent living, assisted living and memory care. Amenities at the community will include a wellness center, heated lap pool, garage parking, outdoor green spaces, multiple walking paths and a greenhouse.

Other amenity spaces will include a multi-floor atrium, private dining, a music room, library and lounges.

Construction: In Progress

Covenant Living starts on two new expansions

Covenant Living Communities and Services announced the start of construction on two major expansion projects in Illinois.

At the Three Crowns Park community in Evanston, a historic building in 1909 will be transformed into 21 new one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, including a renovation of the interior while preserving the character and heritage of the original building. Project partners on this addition include Leopardo Construction and BLDD Architects.

Covenant Living

At the Covenant Living at Windsor Park community in Carol Stream, the company started on 12 new duplex buildings that will add 24 homes and 19 acres of land and include two-bedroom and two-bedroom-with-den floor plans. Other additions will include a range of outdoor amenities, including pickleball courts, pavilions, shade structures, benches along walking paths and a community garden.

Once finished, the projects at Three Crowns Park and Windsor Park will add 45 new residences to Covenant Living’s portfolio.

MorningStar Senior Living starts construction in Nevada

MorningStar Senior Living, alongside project partners Investcor Development and Bain Capital , announced the start of construction on its latest luxury development in Henderson, Nevada.

MorningStar Senior Living at Green Valley will be a four-story, 260,000 square-foot community on a three acre property near Las Vegas. Amenities at the community will include restaurant-style dining, a library, tea lounge, poker lounge, bistro, fitness center, pool, salon and span, indoor and outdoor bars, a rooftop terrace and courtyards.

Mesa West will provide financing for the project with Martin-Harris Construction as the general contractor.

The community is scheduled to open in 2028.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned