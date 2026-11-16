When her nursing team at Saint Therese of Woodbury needed greater visibility into falls data, Director of Nursing Kristin Stewart knew just how to give her team the boost: real-time documentation intelligence through PointClickCare’s Chart Advisor.
With greater insights from the new technology, Stewart could recognize her team for great performance while also offering guidance on areas where they could improve. Gaining visibility into when and where falls occurred at the community helped her focus her attention on questions about staffing levels, care times and coverage in areas such as the dining room.
And getting those targeted insights freed up time.
“I’m spending more time just on the floor with the residents and more time with the staff,” says Stewart of the Woodbury, Minnesota community. She has more time for mentoring staff, and staff have more time learning residents’ day-to-day needs.
Nearly 1,200 miles southeast of Saint Therese of Woodbury, the staff at Pinnacle Living in Glen Allen, Virginia used AI in 2026 to increase the value of their daily documentation. By enhancing the information they collect, the Pinnacle staff has been able to improve their decision-making, see valuable patterns in their data, and reduce time spent reviewing records.
How much time? Using Chart Advisor from PointClickCare allowed Pinnacle to spend 50% less time per shift reviewing and reconciling documentation for possible resident risk events. Rather than searching across the resident record for information, they now had the advantage of seeing the relevant information in one place.
Documentation intelligence can support more proactive oversight and give staff more time to focus on resident care. Teams can respond to changing needs, reduce avoidable hospitalizations and support residents in remaining safely in their communities.
“What these operators demonstrate today is progress in the everyday work that supports those goals,” says Julia Rizhevsky, Vice President, Product Management and AI Strategy at PointClickCare. Rizhevsky sees a number of ways that operators can use AI in the coming year to shift from reactive to proactive care.
But to achieve those gains in 2027, she notes, operators have to take three steps in Q4 of 2026.
The sound principles of flagging events
What senior living operators such as Saint Therese of Woodbury and Pinnacle Living gained in 2026 using AI is time, insights and organization — and outcomes. By using Chart Advisor, operators were able to quickly read the resident documentation and see flags about potential risks around falls, pressure injuries, elopement and even psychotropic medication use.
Very soon, PointClickCare’s Pharmacy Connect will include AI-Assisted Pharmacy Order Review, which compares medication order details with the pharmacy’s directions and flags any discrepancies before an order is confirmed. That way, teams can review what’s flagged and confirm orders with less manual follow-up.
Yet even before that feature becomes available, operators are already seeing massive wins simply with Chart Advisor.
“Our approach has always been that AI can flag, it can even suggest a next step, it can make a recommendation, but ultimately the caregiver needs to determine the action that gets taken,” Rizhevsky says.
One of PointClickCare’s principles in AI is what Rizhevsky calls “explainability.” That is the ability to track a flag or recommendation back to data in the chart, typically from a recorded interaction between staff and resident. Operators must be able to see the flag’s origin and why the system is making the suggestion.
“This is about giving people better support for their decisions by keeping their expertise and their accountability central to the process,” she says.
That was PCC’s area of focus in 2026, and 2027 will be about taking this more complete, richer record of each resident and giving operators better insight into the next step.
“That’s how I would judge if it’s working,” Rizhevsky says. “There are fewer concerns sitting unresolved at the end of the week.”
3 Steps in 2026 Q4 to Win with AI in 2027
As operators prepare for 2027, there are steps they can take in Q4 of 2026 to best move into position to win with AI. Rizhevsky sees three.
1. Start with a clear operational goal
Perhaps an operator has medication management needs, such as reducing time spent reviewing orders and resolving clarification requests. Or maybe reducing hospital transfers from a total community over the course of a month.
“Whatever the metric is, the first step is zeroing in on it, identifying the operational goal and treating it as an experiment for improvement,” she says.
2. Map the workflow for that goal and mark the steps where AI can do the work
Bring in the wellness staff, caregiving leaders, pharmacy partners, and so on, and identify any easily fixable problems, such as duplication of work, missing data or time delays. Map it all out and see what impact these errors have on the operational goal and the number you are trying to measure. Those gaps are where AI should be doing the work.
“This is where the technology comes in,” Rizhevsky says. “Think about how the information flows between these different parties. Anything that’s missing, anything that needs to get from point A to point B, ask the people involved, ‘What is the piece of information that you wish you had during this step of the process?’ Think about data quality and who is accessing this information.”
3. Pilot the AI-supported process and measure the results
With a technology such as Chart Advisor now in the new process, the collected teams can measure results and evaluate the updates during daily stand-ups, for instance.
“The opportunity with AI is huge, and we are very much at the beginning,” Rizhevsky says. “Senior care has a lot of rich data on the one hand, and a lot of manual, repetitive, error-prone processes on the other hand. Anywhere you have those two things, AI can make a real difference. It can identify those patterns and make things easier for the people doing the work. We want to build these tools exactly in the way that will best help operators help their communities. That’s the whole job.”
This Views is sponsored by PointClickCare. To learn more, visit pointclickcare.com.