Ventas Ups 2026 Acquisition Total to $5.2B With Potentially More to Buy Ahead 

Leaders with Ventas (NYSE: VTR) have this year acquired $5.2 billion worth of senior living communities spanning 37 transactions, reflecting an active year for M&A and one of high demand.

Management of the Chicago-based real estate investment trust (REIT) since 2024 has invested $10 billion and grown the company’s senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) by more than a third to 845 properties as of the third quarter of 2026. The company’s leaders have upped the REIT’s acquisition volume target multiple times this year.

The REIT’s leaders have built relationships with sellers, enabling them to source acquisitions off-market, according to Ventas Chief Investment Officer Justin Hutchens.

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“We have a high growth rate with repeat operators, and that’s led to some really attractive acquisition opportunities of luxury senior housing,” Hutchens said Wednesday during the company’s third-quarter 2026 call with investors and analysts.

Ventas operating partners have increased average occupancy in the REIT’s 845 SHOP communities to 90.2% as of the third quarter of this year. About 15% of the communities in the portfolio are fully occupied, up from 10% earlier in the year.

Despite an increase in competition for buying new communities, Ventas’ pipeline “is really active and robust,” and the company still is acquiring communities at a discount to replacement costs, Hutchens said.

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“We’re also encouraged that the recent movements in the pricing of debt capital should reinforce our competitive positioning and create further investment opportunities,” he said during the call.

Ventas leaders raised the company’s net income guidance to a range of 64 cents to 67 cents per share, and raised normalized funds from operations per share guidance to a range of $3.87 to $3.90 per share.

Ventas stock is priced at $81.07, down 2.3% from the previous close.

Still plenty to buy

At the heart of Ventas’ current investment growth theory is a belief that, despite the fast pace of acquisitions so far, there are still more communities to add to the company’s SHOP segment.

The company’s recently closed senior housing investments “feature an attractive mix of communities that provide various combinations of in-place cash flow, yields and growth,” Hutchens said.

The company sees multiple levers for growth ahead in newly acquired communities “with significant occupancy upside, value-add investments with both occupancy and rate upside,” he added. Almos three-fourths of Ventas’ acquisitions this year were of luxury and ultra-luxury communities. Another 20% were ultra-luxury premium products and 10% were mid-market leaders, according to Hutchens. The company has grown with acquisitions in markets such as The Woodlands, Texas; Palm Beach and Naples, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; and Marietta, Georgia.

These communities have an average 89% occupancy rate and management sees upside for both occupancy and revenue growth ahead.

“We want to do more of everything I just said, and we’re seeing those opportunities in our pipeline, Hutchens said. “We’re particularly encouraged by the SHOP investment thesis playing out through our operating fundamentals in our own portfolio.”

Ventas isn’t chasing every opportunity, though.

“What we’re not buying is value-oriented senior housing, and we’re not buying turnkey development opportunities,” he added.

To take further advantage of the senior living demand wave, Ventas is pruning roughly $700 million worth of assets in sectors other than senior housing, with plans to recycle the funds to fuel further senior living acquisitions. The REIT’s leaders have funded acquisitions this year through $4.7 billion worth of equity capital, dispositions and assumed debt.

Portfolio performance improvements

High demand and rising occupancy is pushing Ventas to reach its goals faster, resulting in increased pricing power.

“We’re particularly excited about our hypothesis playing out, which is that communities can go all the way to 100% occupied, they can deliver higher pricing opportunity at the high occupancy levels and that we can do it at scale,” Hutchens said.

Occupancy performance is noted to be the most prevalent in Ventas’ independent living portfolio, and it is acquiring a roughly 50-50 split between independent living and assisted living.

Alongside the SHOP, Ventas has 425 outpatient medical and research properties and 199 triple-net leases it maintains. Overall FFO increased by 11% compared to the previous year, led by senior housing, which increased by 16%. The same-store growth rate is a record high for the company, Hutchens said.

NOI growth is also attributed to expanding the investments and communities with Ventas’ top performing operators, including its top five that bring in 60% of the senior housing NOI.

This marks the 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit net operating income growth for Ventas, which is not indicative of an organic growth plateau, according to Hutchens.

“What we’re focused on is where it’s going, and the trajectory is really positive, and the macro environment is solid. The levers we can pull are proven, and we have a great team of great operators,” he said.

Ventas’ revenue per occupied room, or RevPOR, also increased by 5% compared to the same quarter last year, which Hutchens attributes to in-house rent increases and move-in rent rising, particularly recently as the industry entered its key selling season. Last year, rent increases were around 8%, according to Hutchens, and a repeat is expected for this year.

For the remainder of 2026, Ventas is going to continue focusing on its 1-2-3 strategy of organic growth, value creating investments and optimizing performance.

“One, two, and three are basically aggressively expanding the percentage of our business at SHOP and managing that optimally,” Cafaro said. “As we’ve talked about outperforming at scale, the whole company really is focused and driven around those because that’s what we believe will deliver the multi-year growth and value creation opportunity.”