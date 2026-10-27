‘Opportunity Is the Constraint’: Welltower Continues Senior Living Buying Spree in 3Q 

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) has no shortage of capital with which to invest in new acquisitions. If the company is short in anything, it’s finding enough acquisition targets for its deep coffers.

That said, the company’s leaders have not slowed down the rapid pace of acquisitions this year. In the third quarter of 2026, the Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust (REIT) closed on $2.7 billion in acquisitions representing43 properties in markets including Naples, Florida; Denver; San Jose, California; and Los Angeles.

“Capital is not a constraint, opportunity is the constraint,” Welltower CEO Shankh Mitra said during the REIT’s Oct. 27 earnings call with investors and analysts.

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Welltower’s leaders have this year completed or signed under contract deals representing around $21 billion of investment activity. Rather than focusing on large-scale merger and acquisition activity, “which we shun like the plague,” said Mitra, the REIT’s leaders notched 196 off-market deals. Its leaders have rejected more than 2,500 deals this year due to not meeting their criteria regarding markets, operators and price, Mitra said.

Mitra and the rest of Welltower’s management team believe the senior living industry is entering a period where occupancy gains alone will not drive operating results forward. As average senior living occupancy crosses the 90% threshold in many markets, they believe an operator’s reputation and how well they can operate in an increasingly complex world are differentiating factors. As such, they are choosy about what they buy and who they work with.

“The cyclical, post-COVID bounce in occupancy we have witnessed across the sector has masked the fact that rising tide does not lift all boats,” Mitra said. “Looking forward, it is differentiated operations and product market fit that will increasingly define revenue growth and thus margin expansion and cash flow growth.”

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Welltower’s operating partners increased occupancy for the REIT’s more than 1,000 senior housing operating portfolio (SHOP) properties to 89.1% in the third quarter of 2026.

Welltower management reported $415 million net operating income in the third quarter and funds from operations (FFO) of $1.67 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2026.

Welltower’s stock is priced at $226.72, down 5.8% from the previous close.

Welltower SHOP-ing spree continues in 3Q

Welltower management still is sourcing substantially all acquisitions via off-market transactions in 2026, with at least 90% of its deals coming “before anybody else knows about them,” according to Mitra. The REIT’s leadership team is buying properties and pairing them with good operators with regional density under RIDEA contracts. When the REIT’s management team buys a community, they often switch out the operating partner to maximize efficiency and density.

In the third quarter of 2026, the REIT completed 30 transactions totaling $3.8 billion across all of the company’s product types, with a median transaction volume of $38 million.

Almost three-fourths (70%) of that transaction amount related to senior living communities. Those properties have an average age of four years, an average size around 160 units and are 66% occupied. The REIT’s leaders acquired the 43 communities at 10% to 15% discount to replacement cost, according to Co-President and Chief Investment Officer Nikhil Chaudri.

Last year, Welltower management sold a medical office portfolio for about $6 billion. The dispositions continued into the third quarter of this year with the sale of another 25 outpatient medical buildings and seven senior housing properties for $284 million in proceeds. Brookdale (NYSE: BKD) also acquired 30 communities from Welltower earlier this month in what Chaudhri described as a win-win transaction.

“We want to own senior housing assets in an equity structure wherever we can,” Chaudri said. “For this subset of assets, it made sense for Brookdale to continue on with their plan of owning more assets, and we were happy with the price we got.”

Welltower management has its collective eye on investment and acquisition opportunities for the remainder of the year. Operators are increasingly choosing to roll their equity into Welltower’s rather than “cashing out,” Chaudri said.

According to Chaudhri, Welltower is winning off-market deals due to reputation and paying a “fair value on the seller’s cash flow.” The company’s acquisition team is also able to close quickly and “bends over backwards to deliver a high quality transaction experience,” which leads to repeat business with operators.

To that end, the company’s leaders believe there is more to buy as economic conditions remain volatile and the REIT’s balance sheet is “in excellent shape,” Mitra said. Some senior living owners took out loans between 2020 and 2022, when interest rates were far lower. Between 2027 and 2028, Welltower management expects between $10 and $12 billion in bet maturities to come due, payments that senior living companies could struggle with.

“The owners of these assets face a critical decision: recapitalize or sell,” Chaudri said. “While some owners may recapitalize, most will sell as the impact of rising rates offsets improved industry fundamentals. That is where Welltower comes in.”

Rising tide doesn’t lift all boats

As Mitra noted, the REIT’s leaders don’t believe that demand alone will boost operators’ financial health. Mitra said he was at a recent investment conference in Chicago where an institutional investor talking about operations remarked, “How hard can it be given the rising tide?”

Mitra responded that many firms’ track records over the last decade hold the answer to that question. He cited a quote commonly attributed to Mark Twain that “it ain’t what you don’t know that gets you into trouble, it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so.”

Mitra, who has said before that he sees a disconnect between companies’ growth strategies and their ability to profit, believes that rising demand will not be a tide that lifts all boats. Instead, he believes the world is growing “more complex, more interconnected and more volatile by the day,” and that will pressure operators.

“One broader trend is difficult to ignore: the quiet and steady erosion of human agency in our society today. In an increasingly complex and chaotic world, we are determined to move in the opposite direction,” Mitra said. “In the moments that matter the most, we want to provide our residents with an attentive, empathetic, and delightful human interaction rooted in dignity and compassion.”

He added: “We are doubling down and tripling down every day in our investments in technology and people, and how we transform the business, and that, I think, will be the biggest driver of the business going forward.”