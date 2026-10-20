Senior Living Dealbook: Ciel Assumes Management of Colorado Community; Trio of Communities Sold 

Transactions

Ciel assumes management of Colorado community

Ciel Senior Living has assumed the management of Sopris Lodge at Carbondale, an established senior living community located in the heart of Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley.

The community is now operated as Sopris Lodge, A Ciel Senior Living Community.

This is Ciel’s sixth community under management in Colorado and brings its total portfolio up to more than 3,000 units across 11 states, according to a press release.

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Transaction closes on trio of communities

Berkadia closed on the sale of the Southern Bloom Portfolio, three senior living communities located in Florida and Georgia.

The portfolio consists of three purpose-built Benton House assisted living and memory care communities: Benton House of Grayson in Grayson, Georgia; Benton House of Woodstock in Woodstock, Georgia; and Benton House of Clermont in Clermont, Florida, according to a press release.

The properties were purchased by a national owner-operator who will operate the communities moving forward, the release says.

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Additionally, Berkadia closed on the sale of Hearthside Senior Living Bartlett, a 67-unit assisted living community in Bartlett, Tennessee. An affiliate of Allegro Living will continue as the property’s operator.

17-acre community trades hands

Senior Living Investment Brokerage facilitated the sale of Woodbridge of Clinton, a senior living community located in Clinton, South Carolina.

The community is situated on 17 acres of land and features 61 units, according to a press release.

A Southeast-based owner-operator was selected as the buyer. The seller was a Southeast-based owner-operator, the release states.

Financings

CFG finances $806M for national borrowers

CFG announced it closed on an $806 million unitranche bridge-to-HUD loan on behalf of nationally recognized borrowers.

The loan enabled the borrowers to acquire the real estate of 36 skilled nursing facilities nationwide, featuring more than 3,900 beds, and to leverage the value of the real estate to support a simultaneous acquisition of a larger operating portfolio, a press release states.

The transaction closed on Oct. 14.