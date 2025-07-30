Senior Living Dealbook: Blueprint Sells Seven-Property Portfolio; Dwight Capital Finances $650M in Q2

Transactions

Blueprint sells seven-property portfolio

Blueprint was engaged to sell a seven-property portfolio totaling 963 units in Ohio and Kentucky.

The portfolio was operating with strong cash flow and benefitting from Medicaid rate increases, a press release states.

Blueprint’s marketing campaign attracted “a strategic investor well positioned to leverage the portfolio’s scale and regional footprint,” the release said.

Advertisement

Blueprint completes North Carolina turnaround

Blueprint acted as the advisor on behalf of a national senior living owner-operator to sell an 85-unit assisted living and memory care community in the Greensboro, North Carolina metropolitan area.

The community was part of a portfolio optimization that included divesting from underperforming assets, according to a press release.

A North Carolina-based private owner-operator closed on the community, the release states.

Advertisement

Blueprint sells 100-unit Indiana property

Blueprint was involved in the sale of a 100-unit assisted living and memory care community in Northwestern Indiana.

The community was cash-flowing with a positive occupancy trajectory, a press release states, and “features modern construction, strong market positioning and a reputation for high-quality care delivery.”

The seller elected to pursue a broader transaction, which “closed smoothly,” the release states.

Blueprint runs dual path strategy for Greensboro community

Blueprint engaged in a dual path seniors housing and behavioral healthcare marketing campaign to sell a community in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The community was sold on behalf of a national real estate investment trust-affiliated owner-operator, a press release states.

The seller ultimately chose a behavioral healthcare buyer Blueprint had worked with in the past.

Financings

Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust finance $650M in Q2

Dwight Capital and its affiliate Dwight Mortgage Trust closed on a total of $650.7 million in senior housing financings in the second quarter of 2025.

The transactions consisted of a mix of bridge and HUD loans for assisted living facilities and skilled nursing facilities across several states, according to a press release.

Among the highlighted financings were a $230 million bridge loan to facilitate the acquisition of a 19-property skilled nursing and assisted living portfolio located throughout Ohio and an $80 million bridge acquisition loan for a five-property skilled nursing portfolio located throughout central Florida, the release states.

BWE originates $37M Fannie Mae loan

BWE announced it closed on a $37 million permanent loan through Fannie Mae for Harmony at Southridge.

The financing was arranged on behalf of the sponsor, Smith-Packett, Wessex Capital and operator, Harmony Senior Services, according to a press release.

The release states the community’s strong lease-up performance and high-quality construction supported favorable loan terms.

Ziegler closes $151.6M financing

Ziegler announced it closed on $151.6 million in Series 2025A Bonds for Sequoia Living.

The bonds will be used to “refund the Series 2015 Bonds and finance approximately $100 million of the corporation’s $216 million of ‘future proofing’ capital projects” across four communities, a press release states.

Future proofing projects include “remodeling of portions of the communities and new amenities to meet market demand,” according to the release.