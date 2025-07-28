Movers and Shakers: Liberty Senior Living Creates CIO Role; Emerald Communities Names CEO

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Emerald Communities names CEO

Emerald Communities has named Ron Schaefer as president and CEO of Emerald Communities, Emerald Heights and Heron’s Key.

He will officially begin in the role Sept. 15, according to a LinkedIn post.

Schaefer brings 36 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as the chief operating officer of EverTrue Living.

Liberty Senior Living creates, fills CIO role

Liberty Senior Living announced Max Newland has joined its executive team as chief investment officer.

In his role, Newland will “play a critical role in identifying high-quality opportunities, optimizing capital deployment and positioning Liberty for long-term value creation,” according to a press release.

Newland brings more than 20 years of real estate investment experience to the position, and has worked with Liberty in the past. While leading Kayne Anderson Real Estate, he partnered with Liberty on a variety of deals, most recently the acquisition of The Carlisle Palm Beach, the release states.

“Max brings a unique blend of investment expertise, strategic vision, and deep sector knowledge,” Will Purvis, president of Liberty Senior Living, said in the release. “He has been a trusted partner and a key contributor to Liberty’s portfolio growth over the years.”

New president appointed at FV Ventures

With more than a decade of experience with Friendship Village, Carmen Fronczak is taking on a new role following her appointment to president of FV Ventures.

In this new role, Fronczak “plans to explore fresh partnerships and ideas that could help Friendship Village serve more seniors in new ways, both inside and outside its communities,” a press release states.

Fronczak will maintain her role as chief revenue officer of Friendship Village. She has more than 25 years of experience in healthcare business development and has worked in sales and marketing, strategic planning and start-up operations, the release states.

ArchCare names COO, SVP of HR

ArchCare, the continuing care community of the Archdiocese of New York, announced it has named Jason Hutchens as its chief operating officer and Jake Maijala as the new senior vice president of human resources.

As COO, Hutchens will “lead ArchCare’s operational strategies with a sharp focus on enhancing quality, improving system integration and advancing the patient experience across its full continuum of care,” according to a press release.

Hutchens previously served as ArchCare’s senior vice president of post-acute and long-term care, and is credited with spearheading the elimination of third-party agencies, restructuring corporate clinical support teams to improve outcomes and implementing a system-wide pressure ulcer reduction program that yielded substantial improvements in patient health and safety, the release states.

Maijala previously served as the senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Signature Healthcare. There, he “led system-wide HR operations, implemented workforce management technologies, and successfully rebuilt staffing operations after a major disruption,” the release states.

The Aspenwood Company appoints two SVPs

The Aspenwood Company has appointed two senior vice presidents in Robin Rinke and Lesa Scott.

Rinke has been appointed as the company’s senior vice president of sales and brings around 20 years of experience to the role. Most recently, she served as the chief marketing officer for Northstar Senior Living, and throughout her career she has held a variety of roles including sales director, assistant executive director and regional sales director, according to a press release.

In her role, Scott is responsible for overseeing all clinical operations across The Aspenwood Company’s portfolio. She brings over 30 years of nursing experience to the position, and more than 20 years of experience in senior living and skilled nursing leadership.

Covenant Living Communities brings on VP

Covenant Living Communities and Services has brought on Tony Galvan as its vice president of resident experiences.

In his role, Galvan will curate experiences that are “fulfilling, engaging and aimed towards enhancing overall wellbeing,” according to a LinkedIn post.

Galvan previously served as the assistant vice president of living well with Vi Living. He also previously served as the director of health and wellness at LCS.

Friendship Village Chesterfield appoints executive director

Friendship Village Chesterfield announced Wade Hachman has been appointed as its executive director.

In his role, Hachman is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the St. Louis, Missouri-based community.

Hachman brings over 20 years of experience to the position, according to a press release. His appointment follows the promotion of former executive director Carmen Fronczak to president of FV Ventures.