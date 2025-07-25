AARP Report: Number of U.S. Adult Caregivers Rose 45% in Last Decade

In 2025, 63 million adults in the U.S. provided ongoing care to adults or children with a medical condition or disability.

This figure represents nearly a quarter of all adults nationwide and reflects a 45% increase from 2015, according to the “Caregiving in the U.S.” research report by American Association of Retired Persons (AARP).

Of this growing cohort of caregivers, 59 million people care for an adult with a complex medical condition or disability. Caregivers come from all walks of life, including parents, friends, and neighbors who assist with basic tasks of everyday living.

In the senior living industry, providers have dealt with rising acuity and length of stay challenges in recent years due to the prevalence of older adults living with chronic conditions. They have reported that residents wait longer to join assisted living and memory care communities in the last five years and have taken steps to improve care delivery and clinical operations.

“The implementation of comprehensive care plans represents a critical component in supporting family caregivers, yet significant gaps remain,” the report states. However, 38% of caregivers reported that no established planning protocols are in place. The report found that the “intensity and duration” of caregiving are increasing.

In the complex memory care sector, senior living providers are turning to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) GUIDE model to bring caregiver support and long-term dementia to more older adults living with cognitive decline or dementia.

Thirty percent of caregivers reported they had been in their role for at least five years or more, while “more than half” of all caregivers balance “extensive responsibilities with employment” and face interruptions at work due to caregiving demands.

Caregiving also takes a toll on these adults, with 20% reporting “fair or poor health,” and nearly a quarter of caregivers saying they “struggle to care for themselves.”

The average caregiver is 51 years-old, and women still account for the majority of caregiver roles at 61%, according to the report. Of those, 61% identify as non-Hispanic White individuals, compared to 16% identifying as Latino, 13% Black, and 6% Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander. Older caregivers often provide care to spouses, while younger caregivers often care for older adults.

Caregiving places emotional and physical stress on adults in these roles. Nearly half of caregivers said they have experienced “at least one” negative financial impact from direct caregiving duties, and one-third of caregivers have stopped saving money.

Caregivers are also more guarded about disclosing their role of taking care of someone else, with nearly half (49%) reporting their supervisor at work knows they are a caregiver. Twenty-five percent of caregivers said they often feel isolated and face financial hardships due to caregiving. Twenty-two percent said they have taken on more debt, 31% reported using short-term savings, and 19% said they were leaving bills unpaid or paying them late.

The report calls for new policy decisions rooted in financial support and support programs, along with planning tools, to improve caregiving going forward. A total of 69% of caregivers said they supported an income tax credit for caregivers to help offset steep care costs, while 68% said they supported a program in which caregivers could be compensated for at least a portion of their caregiving duties. Fifty-five percent of caregivers said they supported partial paid leave or absence from work specific to their caregiving duties.

“As caregiving continues to shift in scope, intensity, and complexity—driven by demographic, technological, and health care changes—it is crucial to understand the vital role of caregivers in our health and social systems,” the report notes. “Only by recognizing the full picture of caregivers, and the range of roles they perform, can we begin to ensure the support they need.”