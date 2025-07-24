In the Pipeline: Galerie Living Plans Next Corso Community; Legacy Living Grows in Ohio

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: Planned

Galerie Development, Cityline Partners announce new community in Virginia

Cityline Partners has partnered with Galerie Development to build three senior living buildings for a continuing care retirement community in Tysons, Virginia known as Corso Tysons, as part of the Galerie Living collection of luxury communities, according to FFX Now, a local Fairfax County, Virginia news outlet.

Advertisement

The community will include rental units of assisted living and memory care, as the project was originally planned and approved in 2013, according to local media, as part of the Scotts Run property development.

Galerie Living is currently developing an additional Corso expansion in Georgia and Maryland, with the first Corso property opening in Atlanta, Georgia in 2021.

Corso Tysons is planned to feature 427 residential units and about 25,800 square feet of retail space distributed across three buildings: the 14-story east tower with 122 units and 3,400 square feet of retail, the 17-story central tower with 154 units and 12,100 square feet of retail, and the 14-story west tower with 151 units and 10,300 square feet of retail, according to FFX Now.

Advertisement

Oakwood Homes announces plans for 55+ homes in Colorado

Oakwood Homes announced plans to add 177 new homes in Aurora and Commerce, Colorado through the Reunion master-planned community, along with the launch of its active adult community in Green Valley Ranch.

The Reunion Coach House collection includes 113 sites with 12 floorplans ranging between 1,118 and 2,165 square-feet. The Porchlight at Reunion includes 35 sites offering four, two-story floorplans between 1,769 and 2,321 square feet. Features include kitchen islands, spa showers, laundry and optional bonus spaces.

The Epic at Reserve in Aurora includes 29 sites in a 55+ community, with four floorplans between 1,725 and 2,672 square feet and homes include up to three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms with open concepts with optional basements.

Construction: In Progress

Legacy Living makes progress in Ohio

Legacy Living continues construction of its latest development, Legacy Living Defiance in Defiance, Ohio, according to a Linkedin post.

The independent living, assisted living and memory care community started construction in 2023, with IL townhomes being completed in 2024 and the main assisted living and memory care building set to open later this year, according to media outlet The Crescent-News.

According to the community’s website, the development is expected to open in August, according to the community’s website.

Build Senior Living moves forward in Missouri

Build Senior Living shared its latest update on development at its Hampton Manor of Republic, Missouri community, according to a Linkedin post.

The community is currently under construction and will offer “quality care and luxury living” that “meets and independence [sic] lifestyle,” according to the company’s website.

Active Senior Concepts hits construction milestone in Georgia

Active Senior Concepts recently announced it will start construction on Celebration Village Peachtree in Sharpsburg, Georgia, a new senior living community, according to a news release.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held later this month to start construction, along with a beam signing ceremony for the sales and design center.

The Peachtree campus is one of five Celebration Village locations open or under development in four Georgia municipalities.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress