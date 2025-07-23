Senior Living Dealbook: Chartwell Retirement Services Grows in Ontario; Berkadia Closes on $1.1B in 2025

Transactions

Chartwell Retirement Services grows in Ontario

Chartwell Retirement Services announced it is expanding its presence in Ontario with the purchase of six senior housing communities.

The portfolio consists of 1,024 suites across London, Waterloo and Mississauga and was purchased for $432 million, according to a press release.

“This acquisition represents a significant strategic expansion for Chartwell in southwestern Ontario, one of Canada’s most dynamic and growing seniors housing markets,” Jonathan Boulakia, Chartwell’s chief investment officer, said in the release.

Blueprint sells Ohio SNF

Blueprint acted as the exclusive advisor in the sale of a 61-bed skilled nursing facility near Columbus, Ohio.

Despite operational challenges, the community “remained deeply rooted in the community with a long-standing reputation for delivering compassionate, high-quality care,” according to a press release.

Alongside a growing regional platform, the acquirer’s “values and organizational approach aligned with those of the seller,” the release states.

Blueprint represents receiver in portfolio sale

Blueprint announced it represented a court-ordered receiver in the sale of two assisted living and one standalone memory care communities in the Grand Junction, Colorado metropolitan area.

The communities “serve a very critical need for affordable seniors housing in a Grand Junction market short on supply and long on demographic tailwinds,” a press release states.

A Denver-based owner-operator was ultimately selected as the buyer, according to the release.

Blueprint engaged to maximize community sale

Blueprint was engaged to maximize the value of a community built in 1999 for its sale.

The community struggled to bounce back from pandemic lows, and Blueprint conducted a risk/reward analysis, according to a press release.

While a nonprofit was initially selected as the buyer, negotiations stalled and Blueprint re-engaged with other bidders before receiving a letter of intent from another buyer, the release states.

Financings

Berkadia closes $1.1B in first half 2025

Berkadia announced its seniors housing and healthcare platform closed on a total of $1.1 billion in financing in the first half of 2025.

The team financed 64 properties, totaling 7,710 units, according to a press release.

Among the standout deals was a refinancing that secured $627.2 million for a 35-asset nationwide seniors housing portfolio spanning 15 states, the release states.

Berkadia arranges $33M loan

Berkadia announced its involvement in arranging a $33.1 million financing loan for a more than 150-unit senior living community in the Mid-Atlantic.

The refinance provided over $8 million for unit upgrades and common area improvements, according to a press release. Berkadia also negotiated a $5 million earn-out, which could increase the loan balance to $33.1 million upon achieving certain coverage metrics, the release states.

Among the amenities the community boasts is an art studio, fitness center, library, large-screen theater and a club room.