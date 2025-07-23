Coalition Including ASHA, Argentum, LeadingAge Seeks Input for Assisted Living Emergency Preparedness Guidelines 

A coalition of senior living trade organizations is seeking feedback from providers on new emergency preparedness guidelines.

The Quality in Assisted Living Collaborative (QALC) is a collaborative effort from the American Seniors Housing Association (ASHA), Argentum, LeadingAge, the National Center for Assisted Living, and the National Association for Regulatory Administration (NARA). It is meant to build upon a previous effort the same coalition embarked on in 2023.

Senior living providers, advocacy groups, and policymakers are invited to submit public input on a proposed voluntary emergency preparedness plan for assisted living communities..

The coalition is seeking a “broad spectrum of voices,” which “is vital to ensuring the effectiveness and relevance of the guidelines,” said Linda Couch, senior vice president of policy at LeadingAge.

As outlined, the plan asks assisted living communities to appoint an emergency preparedness leader and create an all-hazards preparedness plan tailored to specific risks and resident vulnerabilities.

The new and proposed guidelines call on assisted living operators to make updates to insurance and implement staff training and stock necessary emergency supplies ahead of a disaster. The proposed guidelines also include coordination planning of first aid and damage assessment and a communication strategy, both internal and external, that includes emergency contacts, staff alerts, media response and alternative communication methods during power outages.

While these guidelines would not override state or local regulations, they are designed to improve compliance and readiness. They encourage integrating training into staff onboarding and annual refreshers, as well as conducting real-world drills involving residents. Outcomes from these exercises should inform continuous improvement efforts.

The proposed voluntary guidelines for assisted living follows many years of emergency preparedness discussion in similar industries, like skilled nursing. According to Senior Living sister site Skilled Nursing News, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) introduced an emergency preparedness rule in 2016 mandating that nursing homes develop comprehensive disaster plans, conduct staff training, and test their policies to ensure they are ready to implement them in a crisis.

QALC aims to finalize and publish the guidelines by the second quarter of 2026.

“These guidelines were developed for the assisted living sector regardless of payer source,” said Alfred Johnson, board president at NARA. “QALC’s guidelines reflect well-established practices that the sector has widely adopted. By identifying and documenting effective systems and policies, we are improving both the quality of care and the care environments.”

Johnson emphasized that the most important takeaways for providers are in the areas of “preparedness, response, and recovery.”

“The emergency preparedness guidelines offer best practices for developing personalized emergency plans,” he said. “These plans should address evacuation, fire drills, communication, transportation, training, and staff roles and responsibilities.”