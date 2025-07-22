Movers and Shakers: Epoch Senior Living Promotes Two Leaders; Wesley Housing Selects SVP

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Epoch Senior Living makes two leadership promotions

Epoch Senior Living announced two key two members have received leadership promotions.

Devon Sicard has been promoted to regional director of operations for Waterstone. In her role, Sicard will oversee the operational excellence and strategic growth of EPOCH’s Waterstone communities, according to a press release. She has been with Epoch since 2015.

Lori Luzzo has been promoted to area director of memory care. In this role, she will oversee the Bridges portfolio under the leadership of Alicia Seaver, vice president of memory care operations, according to the release. She has been with Epoch since 2021.

LifeSpire of Virginia welcomes two board members

LifeSpire of Virginia has appointed two new board of trustees members in Brian Carlton and Trish White-Boyd.

White-Boyd brings a background of home health agency administration in the Roanoke region to the role. She previously served as vice mayor of Roanoke from 2020 to 2022 and as a member of the Roanoke City Council from 2019 to 2024, according to a press release.

Carlton brings more than 35 years of experience in the certified public accountant and professional services industries, and joins LifeSpire of Virginia as a strategic advisor. He previously served as regional managing partner at a leading CPA firm, overseeing its growth from 15 to more than 250 employees, the release states.

Wesley Housing selects SVP

Wesley Housing announced it has selected Jacqueline West-Spencer as senior vice president of real estate, a newly created role for the company.

In her role, West-Spencer will “lead Wesley Housing’s real estate and asset management teams, overseeing all phases of the development lifecycle,” according to a press release. Her efforts will directly support the organization’s strategic plan goal to grow its affordable housing footprint across Virginia.

West-Spencer brings more than 25 years of experience to the position. Most recently she served as executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of Prince George’s County, where she “led large-scale, mixed-use development projects totaling more than 2,900 residential units and 250,000 square feet of commercial space,” the release states.

Harmony Senior Services promotes three amid growth

Harmony Senior Services announced it has promoted Laura Rumley, Grace Sarver and Adam Herndon to regional directors as the company.

The promotions occur at a time when the company is nearing 50 communities across 12 states, according to a press release.

“At Harmony, people are our greatest asset,” Ken Segarnick, CEO of Harmony Senior Services, said in the release. “We are intentional about creating pathways for growth and recognizing those who drive success from within.”

New originator joins Lument

Lument announced Jason Beakas has joined the company as an originator.

In his role, Beakas supports the firm’s seniors housing and healthcare origination efforts in collaboration with Doug Harper and Casey Moore, according to a press release.

He previously served with Lument’s predecessor Lancaster Polland, where he managed and underwrote more than 200 transactions totaling nearly $1.7 billion across a range of capital structures, the release states.

Wake Robin announces new director of human resources

Wake Robin, a life plan community, has hired Karen Vincent as its director of human resources.

Prior to joining Wake Robin, Vincent was the senior talent acquisition consultant at National Life Group, according to a press release. She also worked for more than 20 years at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Alongside hiring Vincent, Wake Robin has welcomed Barbara Arel, Sarah Cocina and Sarah Merritt as new members of the board of directors, the release states.

The Heritage of Green Hills welcomes new sales, marketing director

The Heritage of Green Hills, a life plan community in Berks County, Pennsylvania, has welcomed Marisa Williams as its new sales and marketing director.

Williams brings more than eight years of experience to the role. Prior to joining The Heritage of Green Hills, she held sales leadership positions at Traditions of Hershey and Priority Life Care, according to a press release.

Her background also includes mentoring and developing high-performing sales teams across multiple states, the release states.