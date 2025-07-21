Aegis Living Names Former Four Seasons Leader as New President

Aegis Living has found its new president in Dirk Burghartz, who brings more than 35 years of experience to the position.

Burghartz’s appointment follows the retirement of Sandra Preyale, who served Bellevue, Washington-based Aegis Living with distinction for seven years, according to a press release. His arrival at the position marks “an exciting new chapter … elevating service standards, deepening cultural alignment, and accelerating innovation centered around residents and families,” the release states.

In his role, Burghartz will lead operations, team development, and innovation across the company’s 39 communities.

Advertisement

Among the highlights of Burghartz’s career is the 17 years he spent as a leader with Four Seasons, where he led properties in Houston, Washington, D.C., Palo Alto and Dallas. He has also served as the president of Arcis Golf, where he is credited with scaling operations from $300 million to $500 million and overseeing a team of more than 6,000, according to the release.

Most recently, he served as executive vice president of operations for Life Properties International. He also is a classically trained chef.

“We reviewed more than 70 candidates across the country in search of the perfect blend of head, heart, and guts,” Dwayne Clark, founder and CEO of Aegis Living, said in the release. “Dirk rose to the top—not just for his track record, but for his humanity. He understands what it means to lead with purpose. And he’s joining us at exactly the right time.”

Advertisement

Burghartz’s appointment comes at a time when “Aegis is doubling down on health tech, culinary wellness, and design-forward memory care” and he is “expected to strengthen those initiatives while uniting teams under a shared vision of compassion and excellence,” the release states.

“Joining Aegis Living feels like a natural next chapter, where I can combine operational excellence with heartfelt purpose,” Burghartz said in the release. “I look forward to spending my first months inside the communities, learning directly from the care managers, culinary teams, nurses and life enrichment staff. They are the heartbeat of Aegis, and I’m here to listen, learn and help deliver the very best in care and luxury living.”