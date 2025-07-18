Inspired Healthcare Capital Shutters Volante Senior Living, Moves Communities to Other Operators

Senior living private equity firm Inspired Healthcare Capital (IHC) is winding down Volante Senior Living, the senior living operating company it launched in 2023.

On Thursday, Senior Housing News learned that Volante Senior Living CEO Jeff Fischer had left his post as the operator’s top leader.

One day later, the company said it is making the “difficult but necessary” choice to “wind down Volante and transition its contracts to well-established third-party operators,” according to a statement issued to SHN on Friday afternoon.

“This is a move that we expect will strengthen our financial position and maximize value for our investors, without sacrificing quality of service in our communities,” an IHC spokesperson said. “With this action behind us, we believe IHC has the right organization and the right teams in place going forward.”

Volante Senior Living was the operating platform launched by IHC to manage over 20 senior living properties spanning Oregon to Florida.

About a month ago, a former IHC real estate development manager posted on LinkedIn that the company was undergoing a “restructuring.”

On Friday, SHN spoke with a former IHC employee who also shared that a company restructure was underway.

An investor with IHC, Tom Cook, told SHN on Friday that he was notified that IHC was “suspending all distributions” to investors, while also noting that IHC’s office in Scottsdale, Arizona has been “closed, locked and all furniture [was] removed.”

IHC is not the only company forced to jettison a senior living platform due to market difficulties. Real estate developer CA Ventures ran into financial trouble in 2023, prompting it to wind down Anthology Senior Living. Earlier this year, a new operator rose from the ashes of Anthology, Longevity Senior Living.