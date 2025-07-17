Volante Senior Living CEO Departs Operator After About One Year as Top Exec

Volante Senior Living CEO Jeff Fischer has departed from the operator after about a year in the role.

Fischer posted on LinkedIn on July 16 that he is “seeking a new role,” that he “previously” worked at Volante and that he is open to new CEO, president or COO jobs.

It’s not clear why Fischer left Volante or when he and the operator officially parted ways. Senior Housing News was unable to reach a representative of the operator’s parent company, Inspired Healthcare Capital, Thursday afternoon.

Inspired Healthcare Capital hired Fischer in July 2024 to run the Scottsdale, Arizona-based senior living provider. He previously worked as the president of MBK Senior Living for seven years.

He is also a senior living industry veteran with a career spanning nearly three decades. Before his time at MBK, Fischer was the senior vice president of operations at Sunrise Senior Living, and also held leadership positions at LifeTrust America and Integral Senior Living.

In May, Fischer was featured on the Senior Housing News Transform podcast where he outlined plans to stabilize operations, improve occupancy and solve staffing issues at the operator.

Volante operates 24 communities in markets from Oregon to Florida.

Fischer joins other longtime senior living executives leaving leadership roles in the last 12 months. In April, Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) CEO Cindy Baier departed after seven years with the country’s largest senior living operator. In August 2024, Life Care Services (LCS) announced a succession plan from outgoing CEO Joel Nelson to current CEO Chris Bird.