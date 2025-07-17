In the Pipeline: Brightview Grows in Virginia; Spectrum Retirement Starts Construction in Arizona

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Tri Pointe Homes announces 55+ project in North Carolina

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) announced the opening of Altis at Serenity, a new 55+ community in Harnett County, North Carolina, according to a news release.

The project marks Tri Pointe’s first 55+ branded community on the East Coast, and is the third Altis community overall. The development is located within Greenfield Communities’ 550-acre Serenity planned community and will span roughly 220 acres.

The development will add 425 homes to the community’s 1,257 expected total of homes upon construction. Amenities at the new development will be “resort-style” to meet the social and active lifestyles of those 55 and up. Seven model homes are open, with nine floorplans available with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms. configurations.

The homes feature single-story living with optional second-floor additions, showcasing open-concept layouts with gourmet kitchens and oversized islands, covered outdoor living areas with optional fireplaces, versatile flex spaces for hobbies or home offices and a range of optional upgrades including lofts, additional bedrooms and bathrooms, extended porches and spa-inspired primary suites.

Mixed-use community announced in South Carolina

A new 1,200-acre mixed-use planned development known as Anderson Lake in Anderson County, South Carolina will include 1,000 homes, two-thirds of which will be allocated for those 55 and older.

Plans include adding expanded health care access, a new fire station and other essential services in the area, according to a news release. The project will also include 26 new roads along with added walking trails.

Stakeholders for the project are also in discussions with a local school district to explore bringing a new elementary school to the mixed-use development.

Construction: In Progress

Del Webb starts on 55+ community in Texas

Active adult developer Del Webb announced the start of construction on Del Webb Lost Pines, the company’s first 55+ community to open in the Austin, Texas area.

The initial construction will include 260 residences, with home sales and grand opening planned for early next year. Del Webb Lost Pines will include three home series designed to improve quality of life for older adults.

The amenity center at the property is expected to be ready in the second half of 2026, and will include a fitness center, hobby rooms, a golf simulator and a resort-style pool with bocce and pickleball courts with miles of outdoor walking trails.

Spectrum Retirement Communities starts construction in Arizona

Spectrum Retirement Communities recently announced the start of construction on The Pavilion in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a news release.

The 104-unit community will offer 78 assisted living apartments and 26 memory care suites, spanning over 102,000 square feet with “elevated amenities, modern design and a personalized approach to care and wellness,” the company announced on LinkedIn.

Construction will be led by Catamount Construction with BOK Financial Corpo. providing financing.

An official groundbreaking is set for Aug. 27 next month.

Construction: Completed

Hebrew SeniorLife grows in Massachusetts

Hebrew SeniorLife recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a new addition to its Center Communities of Brookline campus in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The building offers 54 affordable senior living apartments for older adults, with residents able to access service coordination, wellness and health programming.

“The affordable housing business isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s for the audacious thinker and optimist,” President and CEO Adam Scott said in a news release. “Now, in place of the vacant blue Victorian house owned by Hebrew SeniorLife that was serving exactly no one, stands a beautiful building that maximizes every square inch of available land. It’s home to 54 apartments where older people will live and participate in all the incredible programming Center Communities of Brookline offers.”

Hebrew SeniorLife is an affiliate of Harvard Medical School and serves more than 4,500 older adults across its campuses throughout the Boston metropolitan area.

Virginia project receives LEED certification

The Trillium, a luxury retirement community in Tysons, Virginia, was recently awarded a Gold certification from Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), a sustainability outline crafted by the U.S. Building Council that tracks how a project benefits its local area and environmental impact.

A building’s LEED status is dependent upon sustainable sites, The categories include indoor environmental quality, innovation, integrative process credits, location and transportation, material and resources, regional priority credits, sustainable sites and water efficiency.

“Achieving LEED GOLD demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability, efficiency and a healthy environment for the residents and team members at The Trillium and the community around us,” says Brian Donohoe, General Manager and Campus Executive at The Trillium. “Environmentally sustainable practices started from the inception of The Trillium’s construction and continues to be an essential part of our design, maintenance and identity.”

The Trillium is approaching a year since it opened in August 2024.

Brightview Senior Living grows in Virginia

Brightview Senior Living announced the opening of a welcome center at its newest community in Virginia, Brightview Alexandria, according to a news release.

The project marks the sixth for Brightview in Virginia, and Brightview Alexandria offers 86 independent living units, 31 assisted living units, 14 Gallery assisted living apartments and 36 memory care suites.

“We’re proud to open our doors in Alexandria and bring the transformative Brightview experience to even more families,” said Brightview Senior Living CEO and President Doug Dollenberg. “Time and again, we hear from residents’ families about the remarkable difference our associates make in their loved ones’ lives.”

Community amenities include landscaped grounds, meals with changing menus, resident parking and outdoor areas for exercise, dining, gardening and relaxing with access to a walkway to Franconia Park and Recreational Center.

Other features include an art studio, sewing room, hobby room, café, library with computer stations, fitness center, pub, billiards, shuffleboard, movie theater, salon, massage room and juice bar.

Aspenwood Company opens Tennessee community

The Aspenwood Company announced the opening of The Crestmoor at Green Hills, a new senior living community located in Nashville, Tennessee, according to a news release.

The 12-story luxury building includes 176 residences and penthouses, spanning multiple layouts of independent living, assisted living and memory care.

“I have been developing and operating communities since 1997 and what we have seen first-hand is how residents are providing insights that are redefining how we plan, design, build and manage our buildings,” said Founder and CEO of The Aspenwood Company Jim Gray. “We listen to our residents and know that being cognizant of their need’s plays into the location, design, shared amenities and connection to the city’s intellectual and societal fabric is vital.”

Amenities at the luxury community include a fitness center with daily group classes, an indoor pool, outdoor recreational spaces, holistic wellness programs, gourmet dining across three venues, and a vibrant calendar of social and cultural events. Residents also benefit from on-site medical and wellness services, secure key-fob access, 24/7 concierge support and advanced safety and emergency response systems.

New dementia resource center opens in New York

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) recently announced the opening of the Barbara Rabinowitze Education & Resource Center in Amityville, New York.

The center is aimed to offer person-centered support for individuals living with Alzheimer’s, while also supporting families and caregivers. Amenities at the property include public travel simulation, intergenerational programming, therapeutic arts and hands-on caregiver workshops.

Other noteworthy projects

