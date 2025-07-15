WTWH Healthcare Announces the DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards Inaugural Class of 2025

WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the inaugural DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards Class of 2025.

The DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards program recognizes individuals who are visionaries within their organizations and the senior living sector at-large. They spotlight culinary experts whose creativity and passion are transforming senior living dining – from menu creation and innovating the resident dining experience, to leveraging new technologies and implementing new operational models, and more.

“The innovators we’re recognizing with these awards demonstrate what senior living can be at its best, as they create menus and experiences that nourish the body and the soul, facilitating exciting new culinary discoveries while also providing comfort to residents,” said Tim Mullaney, VP and Editorial Director with WTWH Healthcare. “These talented award recipients are also moving the needle on how dining programs in senior living can drive the sector’s key value propositions and play a role in contributing tremendous business upside, from building occupancy to elevating public perception of the industry.”

This year’s inaugural DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards honorees are as follows:

Culinary Canvas: Recognizing leaders driving excellence in how dining programs are showcased across marketing channels, including imagery, video, social media, and other dining-related media content

Anthony Polito – Vice President of Hospitality, Harbor Retirement Associates

Ignacio Jacobo – Director of Dining Services, The Aspenwood Company

John Pietrangelo – Vice President, Food & Beverage, LCS

Marisol Huizar – Culinary Services Director, Sunny Rose Senior Living

Picasso Petion – Culinary Services Director, Maplewood at Strawberry Hill

Scott Edmunds – Executive Chef, Brookdale Senior Living

Elevating the Experience: Showcasing innovators raising the bar on programming and service with the goal of boosting the senior living dining experience

Aking DeLeon – Dining Director, Juniper Village at Newark, Juniper Communities

Joe Hassel – Vice President of Facilities, Planning & Construction, Presbyterian Living

Larry Atwater – Executive Chef, Sage Oak of Denton

Laura Holdsworth – Dining Director, Brookdale Senior Living

Lorenzo Nolasco – Culinary Services Director, Oak Cottage of Santa Barbara

Matthew Steele – Director of Food & Beverage, The Springs Living

Paul Lemke – Director of Food & Beverage, The Springs Living

Richard McCreadie – Executive Chef, Inspir Embassy Row

Ryan King – Vice President of Culinary Services, The Arbor Company

Steven Weintraub – Executive Chef, Inspir Carnegie Hill

Tom McGuigan – Executive Chef, Compass Community Living / Morrison Living

Victor Casado – Culinary Director, Northbridge Companies – Stone Hill at Andover

Woo Seo – Culinary Services Director, Aegis Living

Operational Optimizer: Highlighting operational trailblazers implementing new approaches and models to gain efficiencies, improve the bottom line, build stronger workforces and elevate overall operations, while maintaining and enhancing resident satisfaction

Ashley Garnett – Dining Services Director, Benchmark Senior Living

Benno Garwood – Director of Food & Beverage, The Springs Living

Brian Gallo – Corporate Director of Dining Services, Priority Life Care, LLC

Corrine Montiel – Senior Culinary Services Director, Westminster Terrace Senior Living

Jason Smith – Food & Beverage Director, The Springs Living

Missy Raponi – Dining Services Specialist, Benchmark Senior Living

Nick Paxton – Dietary Director, The Gables of Westerville

Pretoria Cheely – General Manager, Sodexo

Steve Serdar – Vice President of Culinary & Hospitality, Presbyterian Living

Wanda Manzueta – Director of Dining Services, CCL Hospitality Group

Palate Pleaser: Honoring chefs and other food & beverage professionals for their innovations in menu creation, use of ingredients, and culinary techniques

Angel Bravo – Culinary Services Director, Astoria Park Senior Living

Guy Tino – Dining Services Director, Benchmark Senior Living

JP Hascoat – Executive Chef, Peconic Landing

Lacey Rainey – Food & Beverage Director, Benchmark Senior Living

Larry Campbell – Executive Chef, The Palace Group

Lucas Pettway – Culinary Services Director, Maplewood at Darien

Patrick Armstrong – Culinary Director, Northbridge Companies – Avita of Stroudwater

Petros Kyriazis – Chef, Trico LivingWell

Partner in Innovation: Recognizing individuals serving senior living dining programs in a vendor capacity, through technology, equipment, ingredients, and more, with an emphasis on how their overall efforts have supported their clients’ ability to innovate

Matthew Thompson – Chief Culinary Officer, Restaura Hospitality Group

For more information about the program and to view the complete DISHED Senior Living Dining Innovation Awards Class of 2025, visit https://seniorhousingnews.com/2025-dished-innovation-awards/.