Movers and Shakers: Firm Entyre Solutions Launches; United Church Homes Names COO

New consulting firm Entyre Solutions launches

Entyre Solutions, a new consulting firm founded by Brianne Zitko and Dina Kelly, is now offering support for sales, marketing and operations.

The duo brings more than 40 combined years of experience to the firm, with backgrounds in senior living, skilled nursing and home health care, according to a press release.

“We created Entyre because we’ve sat in the seat,” Zitko said in the release. “We understand what it takes to lead a turnaround, grow census, or realign a team, because we’ve done it. We step in where we’re needed and get things moving.”

Zitko has held executive roles at Brookdale, Sunrise Senior Living, Belmont Village and other national providers, the release states. While working for a national operator, she is credited with doubling monthly move-ins across multiple regions in under a year, along with community occupancy gains of up to 43 percentage points, according to the release.

Kelly held sales and marketing leadership roles at Senior Lifestyle, StoneMor and Anthology. During her time with a national operator, she “overhauled the sales organization to reach 102% of the projected revenue on a $220 million budget,” the release states.

“Our approach is fast, focused and built on trust,” Kelly said in the release. “We work alongside teams to help them adapt, perform and deliver. This industry moves quickly, and we do too.”

CBRE makes key senior appointment

CBRE has expanded its debt and structured finance team with the addition of Tom Burns as vice chair.

In his new role, Burns will “focus on growing CBRE’s debt and structured finance business across Texas, providing tailored financing solutions to commercial real estate owners and developers,” according to a press release.

Burns brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role. He joins CBRE from Affinius Capital, formerly Square Mile Capital, where he specialized in sourcing and structuring commercial real estate loans and preferred equity, the release states. Prior to that, he served as managing director at Deutsche Bank, where he led the firm’s Dallas office and closed loans totaling over $10 billion.

Burns has also held a senior position at Transwestern Capital Advisors.

United Church Homes names COO

United Church Homes announced Terry Spitznagel has transitioned to senior executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In her role, Spitznagel will “lead the organization’s operational strategy and execution across all service areas, ensuring high-quality outcomes, sustainability and continued innovation in care and housing solutions for older adults,” according to a press release. She will report directly to Kenneth Young, president and CEO of United Church Homes.

Spitznagel has been with United Church Homes since 2020. Since joining, UCH has “expanded its service lines through UCH Management, strengthened care navigation through NaviGuide and improved operational performance across the organization,” the release states.

“I’m honored to take on this expanded role and continue working alongside our incredible team to build on the momentum we’ve created,” Spitznagel said in the release. “Together, we’re shaping the future of aging services with compassion, purpose and a focus on people.”

SilverPoint Senior Living appoints chief financial officer

SilverPoint Senior Living announced it has appointed David Clement as its chief financial officer.

Clement’s prior experience includes lender and investor relations, treasury management and cash flow forecasting, pro forma analysis, budgeting, financial reporting, financing transactions and risk management, according to a press release.

Clement brings around 30 years of experience to the role, 25 of which have been spent in various other CFO positions, the release states.

Wind Crest promotes HR director

Wind Crest, an Erickson Senior Living community, has promoted Brooke Wisler to director of human resources.

In her new role, Wisler will be responsible for the daily operations of Wind Crest’s human resources department, focusing on effective recruitment and engagement, according to a press release.

Wisler has been with Wind Crest for the past five years. Prior to that, she held several operational and human resources roles with Target Corporation, the release states.