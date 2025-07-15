‘Authenticity and Transparency’: Memory Care Operators Pivot to Meeting Wants of Gen X Adult Children

Research-driven, highly skeptical and emotionally involved – these are some of the main characteristics of the adult child in the memory care sales process.
As a new generation of older adults arrives in memory care, they are bringing with them their adult children belonging to Generation X. Now, memory care operators are reacting and meeting the needs of their newest decision-drivers.
Operators are shifting sales and marketing tactics to involve caregivers and prioritize transparency, personalization and technology.
“[Gen X caregivers] want to be involved, see both emotion and logic in our approach to caring for their loved one and want to feel confident they’re making the right decision,” Discovery Senior Living Senior Vice President of Sales Lou Maranto told Memory Care Business. “Building trust early on and offering them peace of mind is key.”
Other operators including Heritage Communities and Optima Living are adapting memory care sales and marketing for Gen X adult children and family caregivers. These efforts center on building trust with families, demonstrating proven care strategies and creating authentic experiences for prospective residents prior to move in.
Gen X caregivers ‘highly attuned to authenticity and transparency’
In recent years, senior living operators have been more proactive in sharing prices for services, rather than keeping rates or care service charges unknown until later in the discovery process.
Many Gen X caregivers with parents in need of assisted living or memory care are “highly attuned to authenticity and transparency,” according to Heritage Communities Chief Marketing Officer Lacy Jungman. To meet that expectation, Heritage is “fully transparent about pricing,” emphasizing “no hidden fees, no fine print.”
“What was once gated behind a lead generating landing page, is given freely without having to share contact information. We truly believe this openness establishes trust from the outset and reflects our organizational values,” Jungman said in an interview with MCB.
At the same time, Gen X-ers recognize the “value of specialized environments” like memory care that can meet the needs of their loved ones not always possible at home, depending on cost or burden of caregiving, according to Optima Living Co-Founder and Principal Farid Damji.
“They recognize the value of specialized environments but approach the decision-making process with skepticism and a research-heavy mindset,” Damji said. “They want to see evidence, not just be told, and often arrive with specific, pointed questions. Transparency and trust are key. This generation wants proof of quality, care and connection.”
With more than 180 memory care communities, Discovery Senior Living has shifted marketing efforts to meet Gen X adult child demands for “highly searched, expert-driven” authentic experiences. Last month, Discovery launched a digital platform and a podcast to provide resources for families in need of higher acuity assisted living or memory care.
“We’re creating content that hits both the emotional and informational sides. It’s a combination of testimonials, local success stories, and helpful resources tied to real care and services,” Maranto said.
During a tour, a critical part of the senior living sales process, Discovery recommends that a memory care director or executive director join in on the tour to share key insights in care services that are available if needed by the prospect.
“Our Gen X prospects are highly interested in what life looks like for their loved ones, and it is very valuable for the prospects to hear this directly from the people responsible for delivering, not just what the director of sales shares with them,” Maranto said.
Operator reputation, engagement becoming ‘more and more important’
Senior living providers have shifted to digital-first marketing efforts in the last five years, and now, brand awareness and brand reputation are impacting final sales decisions from Gen X caregivers, Maranto said.
“Online reviews are becoming more and more important as Gen X are relying on peer feedback and overall assessment of a community,” Maranto said. “We continually ask for reviews from family members to increase online ratings.”
If ratings are low, family members will “cross you off the list” of potential suitors for their loved one’s needed memory care services. But “just as important,” Maranto added, is demonstrating real-world examples of how a community can improve an older adult’s quality of life.
“They want to understand why a program is rated well,” Maranto said.
Online presence, including social media prowess and an intuitive website, are important pillars of marketing to Gen X caregivers, Jungman said. In marketing materials, the company highlighted the recent expansion of its Portraits memory care program where each resident receives a personal engagement plan to improve their quality of life.
“They want to know their mom or dad will be seen and respected as the person they’ve loved all their lives,” Jungman said. “With this in mind, we constantly communicate that this isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.”
Online reputation is “absolutely critical,” Jungman added, noting that for Gen X decision makers, online reviews often make or break a family’s decision to move in. For example, a director of sales reported how a prospect, who had spent time doing online research, wanted to only interact with a specific sales director after reading online reviews and seeing this staff member’s name mentioned frequently.
“Reviews build trust and confidence. And in this example, that trust was established before they ever met, solely through her digital reputation,” Jungman said.
Connecting with Gen X adult children and caregivers also extends to how operators interact with families after a relative moves in. Optima Living implemented a new digital platform that gives status updates and care tracking information to improve the relationship between community staff and resident families, Damji said.
“We’re shifting from a clinical view of dementia to a more holistic perspective, one that emphasizes lived experience and daily engagement,” Damji said. “Our environments are being designed to promote thriving, not just safety.”
Looking ahead, Discovery will continue to adapt memory care sales with Gen X caregivers in mind that value “real-time access, transparency, personalization, and data-driven insights” into their loved one’s care.
“We are leading this shift by integrating tech-forward tools for family updates, flexible communication and customized care plans while also leveraging data analytics to track engagement, monitor behavioral trends and support proactive care decisions,” Maranto said. “Our approach remains rooted in dignity-driven, person-centered care, offering residents meaningful choices in daily routines, preferred brands, dining, and lifestyle options.”