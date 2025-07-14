Discovery Senior Living Joins Brookdale, LCS as Largest Operators in Argentum Ranking

Discovery Senior Living has joined Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) and LCS as among the top three largest providers in senior living, according to the latest Argentum 150 report.

The report, released July 14, ranks the top 150 largest senior living providers across the country in size by total unit count and highlights the biggest changes from the previous year’s report.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Brookdale again took the top spot in the 2025 rankings with a total of 53,794 units, representing a decrease compared with 2024, when the company reported having 54,328 total units in its portfolio.

In the No. 2 spot in 2025 was Bonita Springs, Florida-based Discovery Senior Living, a new entry into the top-three rankings. The operator moved up to the second largest provider in the U.S. with 33,692 units in 2025, representing a gain from last year, when it was the No. 4 largest provider with 30,355 units in 2024. Over the past two years, Discovery has been focusing on horizontal growth and launching regional operating companies. The company still trails Brookdale in the most recent rankings by about 20,000 units.

Des Moines, Iowa-based LCS held its spot as the No. 3 largest provider with 33,174 units in 2025, up from the 32,710 it reported in 2024. The company is using data models to boost its revenue and margins, which has led to improved conversion rates and increased move-ins.

Atria Senior Living, which had been the second-largest provider in 2024 with 38,007 units, dropped down to fifth with 25,045 units in 2025. Last year, Welltower (NYSE WELL) transitioned 89 Holiday by Atria communities to six other operators.

Among the other top 10 changes were Erickson Senior Living moving up to fourth from fifth; AlerisLife/FiveStar Senior moved up to fifth from sixth; Senior Lifestyle moved up to eighth from ninth; and Story Point Group moved to ninth from 10th.

Cogir Management rounded out the top 10 by moving from No. 20.

Among the operators who saw the most movement from 2024 to 2025 was Dial/Waters Senior Living, which jumped from 21 positions up to 32 from 53 and totaling 5,005 units.

While the industry is seeing positive growth through margins and occupancy gains throughout the past year, it also stands at a pivotal moment, according to Aaron Becker, senior managing director and head of seniors housing and healthcare production for Lument.

“As the silver tsunami of favorable demographics begins to reach shore, we find that new development continues to stall, making it clear that failure to make progress on this issue could lead to a massive shortage in supply in the coming decades,” Becker wrote in the report. “With the strong demand expected to grow in the years ahead, now is the time for owners and operators to examine how they are going to position their communities for long-term success.”