Senior Living Dealbook: Chicago Pacific Founders Acquires Two Communities; Vium Capital’s Best Half Yet

Transactions

Chicago Pacific Founders acquires two communities

Chicago Pacific Founders and its subsidiaries CPF Living Communities and Grace Management Inc. have acquired The Summit of Citrus Hills in Hernando, Florida and The Summit of Coralville in Coralville, Iowa.

Grace Management is assuming management of both communities, according to a press release.

The communities align with CPF’s growth strategy of identifying “senior living communities with strong market fundamentals and long-term growth potential,” the release states.

Advertisement

SLIB sells New Jersey SNF

Senior Living Investment Brokerage announced its involvement in the sale of Medford Care Center, a skilled nursing facility in Medford, New Jersey.

The community was built in 1980 and is licensed for 180 beds, a press release states.

The community was purchased by an investor with SNF presence in multiple East Coast states, according to the release.

Advertisement

Blueprint sells community for conversion

Blueprint announced its involvement in the sale of a distressed 85-unit property in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, which was converted to a residential behavioral health center.

The community had a variety of setbacks post-Covid, resulting in the operator being forced to evacuate the community due to a ruptured water main, according to a press release.

The community was purchased by a Pennsylvania-based entity with “extensive regional experience,” the release states.

Financings

Vium Capital closes out strongest half yet

Vium Capital announced the firm closed on the strongest first half of the year in its history with 32 transactions.

The transactions totaled $780 million in par value, according to a press release, and included both bridge and permanent debt solutions, funding 51 separate properties across 14 states.

“Our first-half production volume doubled that of the first six months of 2024, which itself was a record year,” Tony Ruberg, senior managing director of Vium Capital, said in the release. “With over $800 million of additional HUD volume already submitted, we expect the balance of 2025 to be even stronger.”

Greystone provides $40M loan

Greystone announced it provided a $40 million bridge loan to acquire and rehab Kittay House, a senior living facility in The Bronx, New York City.

The loan carries a 24-month term with two six-month extension options, according to a press release.

The community “provides dozens of social, recreational, and educational programs on-site as well as meals, housekeeping and easy access to healthcare and supportive services,” the release states.

FHLBank San Francisco awards $50M

FHLBank San Francisco announced it has awarded nearly $50 million in 2025 Affordable Housing Program grants.

The funds are being used to help create over 2,000 affordable housing units across Arizona, California and Nevada, according to a press release.

To date, the bank has awarded $1.4 billion in AHP, the release states.