In the Pipeline: Willow Valley Communities Hits Construction Milestone; Oppidan Breaks Ground in California

Construction: In Progress

National Church Residences starts on latest senior living project

National Church Residences recently announced the start of construction on Divinity Landing, a new senior living community in Macedonia, Ohio, according to a news release.

Construction is expected to be completed in August 2026 with anticipated occupancy by the end of 2026 led by John G. Johnson Construction along with architect Berardi + Partners.

The 3-story, affordable senior housing property will consist of 54 one-bedroom apartment homes for older adults 55 and older on an income-restricted basis. Amenities will include a community room, exercise space, multi-purpose room, flexible office space, laundry facilities and 81 parking spaces, the release states.

Willow Valley Communities hits memory care project milestone

Willow Valley Communities recently announced a beam signing ceremony to mark a key construction milestone for the organization’s Marlin and Doris Thomas Memory Center.

The project, previously outlined by Memory Care Business, is expected to be completed in 2026 and centers on a village-style layout featuring a central town center.

Denmark-based Nord Architects designed the community which includes spaces for shopping, gardening, cooking, clubs and social events and takes inspiration from internationally renowned Hogeweyk dementia village in Weesp, Netherlands.

Oppidan breaks ground in California

Oppidan Investment Company recently started construction on Ananta Senior Living, a new senior living community in Santa Cruz, California, according to a news release.

The community will include 76 apartments with assisted living and memory care with multiple layout options. Amenities at the community include outdoor courtyards, a theater, dining room with pizza oven, living room and gelato bar, salon, wellness center and lounge spaces.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2026, the release states. Calson Management will serve as the community’s management company.

Construction: Completed

Provincial Senior Living renovates Tennessee community

Provincial Senior Living announced the completion of a $1.5 million renovation plan at Creekside at Shallowford in Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to a news release.

The community includes 117 independent living residences with four cottages. The renovation effort centered on improving communal areas and units.

Wingate Living completes renovations in Rhode Island

Wingate Living recently announced the completion of renovations at Wingate Residences on the East Side in Providence, Rhode Island, according to a news release.

The renovation introduces a new pool with a jacuzzi tub along with an upgraded fitness center with resistance weight machines, new flooring, plush carpet and seating.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress