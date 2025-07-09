Movers and Shakers: Pacific Retirement Services Names New CEO; PointClickCare Appoints President

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Pacific Retirement Services Names New CEO

Pacific Retirement Services announced Dennis Gradillas has been appointed as the company’s new CEO beginning in August.

Gradillas brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, and previously served as the senior vice president of revenue for HumanGood, according to a LinkedIn post.

While at HumanGood, Gradillas was responsible for revenue growth, sales, occupancy and strategic alignment for 23 communities across eight states, the post states.

PointClickCare appoints president

Health technology company PointClickCare announced it has appointed James Yersh as its president.

Yersh brings over 20 years of experience to the position, specializing in senior executive experience in finance, operations and go-to-market leadership within SaaS-oriented and technology companies, a press release states.

Yersh previously served as PointClickCare’s chief financial officer. He also previously served as Senior Care’s chief revenue officer.

Ankrom Moisan appoints VP of architecture

Architecture and design firm Ankrom Moisan announced Michael Great has been promoted to the company’s vice president of architecture.

Great is succeeding Murray Jenkins, who was recently named president, according to a press release. In his role, he will “enhance collaboration across the firm, deepen community engagement and expand mentorship and professional development opportunities,” the release states.

Great has been with the firm for 25 years and has held a variety of roles, including project designer, managing principal and design director of architecture.

Maravilla Scottsdale welcomes executive chef

Maravilla Scottsdale, a Senior Resource Group, announced it has welcomed Kenneth Arneson as its executive chef.

In his role, Arneson will lead all culinary operations at the community and “ensure the community’s dining experiences reflect its high standards of service and hospitality,” according to a press release.

Arneson brings more than 20 years of experience to the position and most recently served as regional director of culinary operations for Driftwood Hospitality Management. He has also held leadership roles with Crescent Hotels and Resorts and Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort.