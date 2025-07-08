HR Director Salaries at CCRCs Rise Most at 5.97%, COOs See Smallest Increase at 2.42%

Among workers at continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) and life plan communities (LPCs), directors of human resources saw the greatest percentage increase in their compensation year over year.

That average salary increased to $113,616 from $107,216, totaling a 5.97% increase from 2024 to 2025, according to the 28th CCRC Salary & Benefits Report from Hospital & Healthcare Compensation Service (HCS).

The report, published with the endorsement of industry association LeadingAge, includes input from 528 continuing care retirement communities.

Of the salaries tracked across survey participants who took part last year and this year, associate director/COOs saw the overall smallest average increase, to $162,260 from $158,420, only a 2.42% increase year over year.

Meanwhile, the average salaries of executive directors and CEOs increased to $218,637, up from $210,814 and indicating a 3.71% increase year over year.

Hourly staff saw a variety of increases as well, though physical therapy assistants saw the greatest average percentage increase in rates at 4.69%, bringing it up to $35.08 from $33.51. Meanwhile, accounts payable clerks saw the smallest percentage increase at only 2.23%, bringing their rate up to $26.66 from $26.08 per hour.

Bonus data was wildly varied this year, though marketing representatives saw the overall greatest percentage of their salary as a bonus with an average of 27.73%, indicating an average bonus of $18,307. Meanwhile, CEOs at the participating CCRCs saw average bonuses of $38,091, around 17% of their salaries.

Of the participating survey respondents, 423, or 80%, were not-for-profit.



The report comes at a time when staffing shortages remain a constant problem that operators are facing, and increasing levels of demand are going to continue putting pressure on the industry. Immigration issues raised by the Trump administration have also resulted in operators relying on tried and true recruitment methods to continue supplementing their workforces, including recruiting older adults and offering internships.