3 States With Highest Assisted Living, Memory Care Deficiency Rates

An assessment of nearly 40,000 assisted living and memory care communities across 43 states found that 45% were cited for deficiencies over a two-year period.

Pennsylvania was the state with the highest deficiency rate in this period, with 93% of communities being cited for at least one deficiency from the start of 2023 to the end of 2024. That just edged out Delaware and Indiana; in each of those states, 91% of assisted living and memory care communities had a deficiency in that period.

On the other end of the spectrum, Nebraska (8%) and Maryland (13%) had the lowest deficiency rates.

These statistics come from a recently released report from CarePrepare, a national assisted living and memory care regulatory database that was developed by NIC MAP and Formation Healthcare Group.

In terms of common deficiencies across states, medication/treatment requirements and care plans were among the areas most frequently generating citations. For instance, in Pennsylvania, codes related to medication/treatment requirements were associated with five of the 10 most common deficiencies in the two-year period. A code related to care plans was related to 493 deficiencies.