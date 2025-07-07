Industry Vet Mark Myers to Lead Kiser’s New Senior Living Division

The Kiser Group is launching a new senior housing brokerage business, with longtime senior living financial services expert Mark Myers to lead the division.

The multifamily brokerage firm’s entrance into senior living reflects the company’s interest in the sector to meet the “evolving needs of investors and operators” in the space, according to a press release issued Monday.

Myers, who will lead the division, brings over three decades of senior living experience with him to his new role at Kiser, having most recently served as managing director for Walker & Dunlop and SVN Senior Living Advisors.

Kiser Group Managing Broker and Principal Lee Kiser said the firm is “excited” to partner with Myers on the launch of the latest division.

“His leadership will enable us to build the right team and platform to provide the same relationship-driven, data-informed advisory tailored to investors in the senior living sector that Kiser Group is known for in multi-family,” Kiser said in the news release.

In the release, Myers said the senior living sector is at a “pivotal point.”

“Joining Kiser Group is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a talented and growth-minded team while focusing on a sector for which I’m deeply passionate,” Myers added in the news release.

Myers is not the only industry veteran who has recently taken on a leadership role in a new venture.

Kiser’s entrance into senior living brokerage comes a week after Macquarie Asset Management launched a senior housing investment platform led by former Ventas (NYSE: VTR) executive John Cobb, aiming to deploy between $300 million and $500 million over the next 12 months.

A representative for Kiser was unavailable for comment as of press time on Monday afternoon.