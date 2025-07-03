In the Pipeline: PHS Grows in Minnesota; South Carolina Life Plan Community Adds 100 IL Units

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

Construction: Planned

Dallas-area affordable senior housing project announced

DHA, Housing Solutions for North Texas and Volunteers of America National Services recently marked the start of construction at a new affordable senior housing development in Dallas, Texas, according to a news release.

The 268,000 square-foot community, known as the Culbreath, will include 364 affordable housing units for those 62 and older in the Bonton neighborhood of Dallas. The community will include 270 one-bedroom and 94 two-bedroom units, the release notes.

Overall, the project represents a $96.7 million public and private partnership between VOANS and DHA. Amenities at the property include a clubhouse with a fitness room, business center, multipurpose room, library and game room.

Added amenities include two dog parks, a swimming pool, pickleball courts and a bocce ball court. The project is expected to open in the summer of 2027.

Construction: In Progress

Life plan community expands in South Carolina

The Rolling Green Village life plan community in Greenville, South Carolina is starting on a major expansion project, according to a news release.

The community is expanding with a new independent living neighborhood with the addition of 100 new IL residences described as “stylish apartment homes to spacious cottages and carriage homes,” the release states.

Construction: Completed

Presbyterian Homes and Services opens latest community

Senior living nonprofit operator Presbyterian Homes and Services recently completed a new community with updated finishes and amenities within the Highland Bridge redevelopment area in Saint Paul, Minnesota, according to a news release.

The addition to the 125-unit Marvella community is part of a broader redevelopment of a former Ford automaker production plant.

Added amenities include a new spa and wellness center, woodworking shop, sky-view club, an amenity deck with grilling stations, golf green and a bocce ball court overlooking a public gathering area.

The community today is 98% leased and is part of a broader master-planned community in the Highland Park neighborhood.