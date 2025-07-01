One On One Sales Academy Launches Membership Platform to Advance Prospect Readiness and Increase Senior Living Occupancies

Founder David A. Smith and Chief Learning Officer Reed Davis Introduce New Professional Sales Community for Collaborative Learning and Proficiency in Prospect-Centered Selling®
St. Louis, MO – July 1, 2025 – Today, One On One Sales Academy launched a professional sales community dedicated to achieving faster fills and sustained occupancy in senior living. Sales Academy’s aim is to help buyers, especially higher functioning prospective residents and their families, “get ready” for a life-changing transition.
Sales Academy’s overarching mission, collaboration opportunities and content aim to positively impact more older adults who would benefit from a move to senior living–sooner rather than later. Using Prospect-Centered Selling (PCS) techniques, Members lead the charge to support more prospects and families make a confident decision to move.
One On One Sales Academy offers a unique and interactive approach to sales training. This community and its resources connect Members with industry leaders who have mastered an aspect of using PCS. Sales Academy’s curriculum is designed to cater to all levels of sales expertise and backgrounds, ensuring that all providers, consultants and investors can benefit from the sales resources available.
In addition to Founder David Smith and Chief Learning Officer Reed Davis, who have both used and trained in PCS methods for more than a decade, Sales Academy enlists the expertise of sales leaders who provide intensive Master Classes and interviews in their specific area of expertise. These names include:
- Aaron Catoe, Chief Revenue Officer, 12 Oaks Senior Living
- Jeff Gronemeyer, Regional Sales Director, Harmony Senior Services
- Lacy Jungman, Chief Marketing Officer, Heritage Communities
- Sylvia Kurinsky, President/Partner, Charter Senior Living
- Kristin Kutac Ward, President, Austera Group
- Patrick Leonard, Chief Revenue Officer, The Gatesworth Senior Living
- Mike Miller, CEO/President, Primo Solutions
- Kent Mulkey, Founder, Elevation Coaching and Consulting
- Stacy Muehlher, Director of Leasing, The Gatesworth Senior Living
- Julie Podowitz, CEO & Founder, Grow Your Occupancy
- Kelly Singleton Myers, Founder-Chief Vision Officer, KJB Sales
- Edie Smith, CEO, Promatura Group LLC
Attendees of the One On One Sales Academy Master Retreat in March 2025
Unlike traditional, transactional sales strategies, PCS addresses emotional resistance and solves other common contributors to low sales conversion rates and retention–for both residents and sales staff alike–across the senior living industry. The methodology and its applications have been adopted by the most successful senior living providers and consultants, to help connect with prospects, untangle emotions, and advance towards logic based decisions about whether, when and where to buy.
PCS is the focus of It’s About Time!: How to Grow Revenue with Prospect-Centered Selling, the Amazon bestselling book authored by One On One Sales Academy Founder David A. Smith. With One On One, Smith also produced Time to Get Ready, a film donated to and hosted by the American Seniors Housing Association’s (ASHA) Where You Live Matters. He also produced a second documentary, A Matter of Time, that highlights the senior living decision-making experience. It was awarded Best in Class honors at in New York’s Socially Relevant Film Festival and was also recently featured at the Pasadena International Film Festival.
“The reactions to the book and film have been overwhelmingly positive,” says Smith. “We wanted to build on the success with a new way for sales-minded professionals to learn and develop proven engagement and questioning skills on an ongoing basis. We are delighted to have some of the best, brightest and most successful minds in the industry to teach our Sales Academy Members, so they can learn new ways to integrate PCS into their day to day sales strategies, tactics and processes”
Continuous Professional Development
One On One Sales Academy continues to grow in both enrollment and offerings. The platform provides Members access to exclusive content and opportunities including:
- Expert-led learning modules, live Q&A, and other exclusive sales resources developed for all care types, revenue models, and roles within a senior living organization
- Topic-based discussions and opportunities to share case studies, approaches, sales tools, and explore new opportunities for success
- Weekly newsletters promoting topic-based blog posts, podcast episodes, news commentary and other useful content
“As someone who used PCS in the field before training other providers in the methodology, I have seen the incredible impact that it has on sales performance and occupancy growth,” says Reed Davis. “I’m delighted to join this A-team of senior living visionaries to inspire real change in the way we teach, train and define sales excellence in our industry.”
Soon to come are in-person events with workshops and live expert sessions, as well as interactive “Planning Labs” for senior living communities to work with Sales Masters to drive specific advances within their communities. Also in development is an interactive eLearning component and onboarding tool that educates in PCS strategies and ways to improve key selling skills.
“To finally break through the 8% to 10% market absorption rates and to inspire lasting change in the industry, we need a sales-focused resource where those who strive for occupancy growth can collaborate,” says Smith. “We assembled a group of like-minded professionals who are experts in Prospect-Centered Selling, and that’s just the beginning. I’m delighted to see our community grow and discover new ways we can guide older adults and their families through the complex and emotionally challenging decision-making process. There’s much more to come.”
How to Join One On One Sales Academy
Sales professionals and other senior living advocates interested in enhancing their skills and advancing their careers are invited to join the One On One Sales Academy community. For more information and to sign up, visit oneonone.com/academy.
About One On One Sales Academy
Based in St. Louis, MO, One On One Sales Academy is the premier membership group for senior living sales improvement. Those who join the platform have exclusive access to ongoing content, coaching and training opportunities using Prospect-Centered Selling® techniques, ones proven to increase conversions by spending more time with fewer leads. Sales experts from across the industry lead learning opportunities, both online and in-person, to:
- Improve industry conversion rates and sales effectiveness
- Increase fill rates and levels of occupancies throughout senior living
- Better support older adults and families who would most benefit from a move
For media inquiries, please contact:
Francisco Fisher, Director of Marketing