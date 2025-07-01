Changemakers: Jon Fletcher, President and CEO, Presbyterian Homes & Services

Meet Jon Fletcher, president and CEO of Presbyterian Homes & Services (PHS). Fletcher has been at the helm of the 70-year-old organization since February 2025, bringing 15 years of leadership experience to the St. Paul, Minn.-based nonprofit, faith-based organization.
Today, PHS provides care and services for more than 37,000 older adults, with the dedicated support of nearly 8,000 team members, through 61 PHS-affiliated senior living communities in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, as well as through its Optage home and community services. The organization also co-owns Minnesota’s largest geriatric primary care practice, Genevive, which serves more than 15,000 older adults.
In this Changemakers interview, Fletcher talks about what needs to change in senior living, and specifically why messaging and public perception of senior living needs to change. He also shares his take on the biggest career change he’s ever encountered, what TV show he sees senior living mirroring most and more.
In what ways do you think the senior living industry is changing right now?
I believe the industry as a whole is seeing a generational handoff from the Silent Generation to baby boomers, and with it, a major shift in expectations. Today’s older adults want more than care. They want purpose, flexibility and authenticity. Meanwhile, our high priorities include navigating increasingly challenging workforce shortages, regulatory pressures, a rapid rise in costs and the need to integrate technology in ways that propel the business forward while still supporting highly personalized care. The industry is being asked to adapt faster than it ever has before.
In what ways do you think senior living operators need to change for the incoming generation of older adults?
Older adults are desiring to co-create their experience, rather than simply accept the status quo. That means more personalized service models, transparency and opportunities for meaningful engagement. At Presbyterian Homes & Services, we’re continuing to build on our person-centered care model and bring families and friends along for the journey.
How do you think the senior living industry can change to better educate prospective residents and their families in the years ahead?
By simplifying the language surrounding older adult care, clarifying the value senior living communities offer and leading with a very personal relationship-focused approach, I am confident our industry can have a positive impact. Some families don’t start looking for senior living until they’re in crisis. In my experience, that’s too late. Messaging needs to be proactive, hopeful and focused on values and opportunity rather than just facts.
In what ways can senior living companies change the public’s perception of the industry?
Senior living providers should emphasize the friendships, hope, purpose and joy that exist in senior living. Public messaging must reflect purpose, belonging and impact — especially in a culture where loneliness and disconnection are increasing. At PHS, our Christian values deeply shape our community, fostering a shared sense of belonging and purpose for both team members and residents. We want to honor God by enriching the lives and touching the hearts of older adults.
Tell us about some of your recent efforts to change the senior living industry for the better.
One major initiative is our continued long-range emphasis on developing and preserving middle-income senior housing, which is a challenging but worthy effort. We aim for 60% of our homes to be affordable to middle-income residents, with an additional 20% targeted to lower-income residents. Beyond infrastructure, we’re endowing chaplain positions to preserve our faith-filled mission building career pipelines and investing in training through the Hugh K. and Margaret S. Schilling Leadership Institute at PHS to develop Christian senior living leaders for the next generation.
Is the senior living industry moving quickly enough to change in the ways it needs to?
In many cases, no, but the urgency is becoming more difficult to ignore. The convergence of demographic shifts, staffing shortages and regulatory pressures will force faster innovation. At PHS, we’re leaning into that reality with a 2040-focused strategy including technology transformation, continuum integration and leadership development to actively shape the future.
Change is hard. Can you talk about a time when you tried to execute a change and things didn’t go according to plan?
There’s no doubt that sometimes change management and transformation work, while necessary, can be challenging. One area for potential improvement may be the introduction of new system applications.
While the core technology proved robust, our initial experience highlighted the critical need for comprehensive training and dedicated support. Moving forward, we’re taking valuable lessons from this by refining our rollout strategy and significantly investing in hands-on assistance to ensure widespread adoption and build confidence in the new tools.
What’s the biggest change you ever made in your career or life? How did it go and what did you learn?
My transition from a for-profit housing organization to faith-based senior living wasn’t merely a career change; it was a profound calling. I felt a deep desire to serve older adults with a focus on purpose and genuine compassion. This journey has taught me that true fulfillment lies not just in constructing buildings, but in cultivating communities where every individual feels loved, valued and truly known.
What advice do you have for other senior living companies implementing their own changemaking efforts?
Clarify your “why,” root it in mission and stay relentlessly attuned to both data and people. Combine macro insights, like broad economic and demographic trends insights, with micro-listening from residents and staff. Change that lasts comes from alignment, not just ambition. And celebrate progress, even if it’s small.
What fictional character would you enlist to help change the senior living industry for the better this year?
Obi-Wan Kenobi. He’s wise, mission-driven and has a deeply grounded purposeful calling. But he’s also pragmatic, strategic and willing to adapt. He understands the balance between tradition and transformation, which is exactly what senior living needs right now. He’s a mentor at heart, fiercely loyal and always advocating for the dignity of others. Plus, let’s be honest, he’d handle CMS regulations like a Jedi Mind Trick, with strategic finesse.
Pretend the senior living industry is a streaming service. What movie or television series best describes the industry right now? And if you could change to a new movie or television series, what would it be and why?
Right now? Probably The Office: well-intentioned, comfortable in routines but full of heart. Where we’re headed? Ted Lasso: optimistic, people-centered and brave enough to lead with belief.