In the Pipeline: Benchmark Starts on Next Development; 332-Unit New Jersey Project Now Underway

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress

New senior living community under construction in New Jersey

A new senior living community, Brightview Joy’s Farm Senior Living, has started construction in Paramus, New Jersey, according to a news release.

The community will include 332 units spanning 162 units for independent living and 170 units for assisted living and memory care. The project will include two buildings, one for independent living and the other for assisted living and memory care.

Amenities at the community will include a clubhouse, pool, dining areas, fitness and entertainment venues, landscaped outdoor areas and covered parking garages.

The general contractor on the project is IMC Construction with Market Square Architects serving as the project’s architect.

Benchmark Senior Living starts construction in New Jersey

Benchmark Senior Living announced the start of construction at Benchmark at Cedar Grove, a new senior living community being built on the former site of the Cedar Grove Garden Center, according to a news release.

The community will span 145,000 square-feet on a 5.5-acre property in a four-story building construction. Overall, the property will include 138 senior living apartments spanning independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Benchmark Senior Living

Amenities for the new Benchmark location will include multiple dining venues, a pub and bistro, arts and activities spaces, a sports lounge, two salons, a wellness center and outdoor courtyards.

The project is a co-development between Claremont Development and March Development and Benchmark Senior Living, with financing provided by Huntington National Bank with Lantz-Boggio Architects as lead project designer and interior design by Senior By Design. The community is being built by IMC Construction.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

This latest development is the second New Jersey property for Waltham, Massachusetts-based Benchmark, with Benchmark at Scotch Plains under construction earlier this year.

Construction: Completed

Affordable housing community opens after $10M revitalization plan

AHEPA Senior Living, an affordable senior housing provider, announced the opening of new phases of renovations at AHEPA 310 Phase 7 Apartments in Mobile, Alabama.

The renovation includes 175 units across three HUD Section 2020 Supportive Housing for Elderly Program communities.

The revitalization effort included intensive upgrades to existing facilities to improve safety and quality of life of residents.

