Movers and Shakers: Concierge Care Advisors Promotes Two Leaders; Grace Management Brings on VP

Concierge Care Advisors promotes two leaders

Concierge Care Advisors has promoted Mary Cordova and Shane Bray to leadership positions within the company.

Cordova has been appointed to chief concierge officer, a newly created role that “elevates her leadership in client experience, advisor training and service innovation,” according to a press release. She brings over 15 years of experience to the position and will “oversee national advisor standards, family engagement protocols and the continued rollout of the CCA Certified Advisor Program,” the release states.

Bray has been promoted to executive vice president of corporate development. With more than 20 years of experience, he will lead M&A strategy, enterprise partnerships and investor relations, according to the release.

Grace Management brings on VP of risk management

Grace Management has appointed Mimi Rossi as its vice president of risk management.

In her role, Rossi will lead the development and implementation of integrated risk management systems across the company’s 70-community portfolio, according to a press release.

Rossi brings nearly 20 years of experience to the role, including a variety of leadership roles such as senior vice president and head of senior living research at B.C. Ziegler and Company, vice president of risk management for Caring Communities Shared Services and chief nursing officer and assistant general counsel at Thorek Memorial Hospital, the release states.

Anthem Memory Care appoints community relations director

Anthem Memory Care announced Suzanne Reuss has been appointed as the community relations director of Emerald Place in Glenview, Illinois.

In her role, Reuss is responsible for community outreach and marketing, according to a press release.

Reuss brings more than 19 years of experience to the role. She was previously a sales attendant for Assure Home Health, and has also served as marketing director for The Auberge at Lake Zurich.