In the Pipeline: Benchmark Unveils Next New Jersey Development; PHS Grows in Minnesota

Construction: Planned

Cedarhurst of Topeka grows with independent living expansion

Cedarhurst Senior Living recently announced the expansion of independent living units at Cedarhurst of Topeka, according to a news release.

The community started construction on 34 new independent living cottages that broke ground earlier this spring, with an anticipated opening in 2026.

Residents of the future cottages will have access to a clubhouse with full-service dining, pickleball court and a putting green.

Construction: In Progress

Empire Group, Brinkmann start construction in Arizona

The Empire Group and Brinkmann Constructors started work on The Osborn, a new senior living community in Scottsdale, Arizona, according to a news release.

The 420,000 square-foot community includes 226 units with 118 units for active adult, 74 independent/assisted living units and 34 memory care units.

A publicly accessible paseo will run on the southern edge of the property. Amenities include a theater, chapel, salon, art studio, casual and upscale dining, fitness center, activity deck, outdoor pool, barbecue grills and common areas, along with a rooftop deck.

The community was designed by Gensler in collaboration with Douglas Sydnor Architect and Associates with construction handled by Brinkmann Constructors. The community combines modern desert architecture with high-performance materials including brick, composite wall panels, metal accents and glass guardrails with the building’s stepped form and shaded patio spaces with a Sonoran Desert-inspired color palette.

Cogir will serve as the operator, with leasing expected to begin in the latter half of 2026.

Presbyterian Homes and Services breaks ground on expansion

Presbyterian Homes and Services recently broke ground on an expansion to Orchard Path, a senior living community in Apple Valley, Minnesota, according to a news release.

The expansion includes 75 new independent living apartments with a new community room and outdoor patio.

Overall, the community includes 175 independent living apartments, 58 assisted living apartments and 20 memory care apartments.

The project’s construction partners include Fendler Patterson Construction, Pope Design Group, Piper Sandler, the City of Apple Valley, Dakota County and Senior Housing Partners, the development wing of PHS.

Benchmark Senior Living breaks ground in New Jersey

Benchmark Senior Living announced the start of construction on a new community in Essex County, New Jersey, according to a news release.

The project marks Benchmark’s second project in New Jersey, with Benchmark at Scotch Plains having started construction earlier this January.

The Benchmark at Cedar Grove community will be built on five and a half acres of land and span 145,000 square-feet in a four-story building with 138 apartments with varying floor plans and unit sizes.

Amenities include multiple dining venues, pub, bistro, arts and activities spaces, sports lounge, two salons, wellness center and exterior courtyards.

Construction: Completed

New independent living community opens in Virginia

Belmont Gardens, a new independent living community in Woodbridge, Virginia, is now open, according to a news release.

The $49 million community is operated by Hawthorn Senior Living and includes 149 private apartments in multiple layouts.

Amenities include chef-prepared meals, fitness studio, sanctuary, movie theater, library, salon and barbershop, walking paths, garden beds and a fire pit courtyard.

The community was designed by Lentity Architecture and built by the Hawthorn Construction Group.

Silver Birch Living renovates community

Silver Birch Living of Fort Wayne completed renovations earlier this spring in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to a news release.

Renovations include updated hallways and shared spaces, new interiors and a refreshed courtyard design, the release states.

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress