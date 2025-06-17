Movers and Shakers: Petty Moves to Mainstay Financial Services; Van Der Westhuizen Joins Jaybird Senior Living 

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Petty moves to Mainstay Financial Services

Tod Petty announced he has joined Mainstay Financial Services as its chief investment officer on June 17.

According to a LinkedIn post, Petty will focus on “sourcing, structuring, and stewarding investments that deliver long-term returns through disciplined execution” for the investment arm of Mainstay Senior Living.

Petty previously served as the chief marketing officer of Fynn.io and has years of experience in the senior living sector.

Van Der Westhuizen joins Jaybird Senior Living

Christy Van Der Westhuizen announced she has joined Jaybird Senior Living as its senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Van Der Westhuizen announced the change in a LinkedIn post June 12.

“I’m excited to spread my wings and soar to new heights in this dynamic industry with Jaybird,” she wrote.

Van Der Westhuizen previously served as the senior vice president of sales and marketing for Legend Senior Living.

Civitas Senior Living welcomes back chief wellness officer

Civitas Senior Living announced it has promoted Bobby Lane to its chief wellness officer after previously serving as its vice president of operations.

In his role, Lane will “lead efforts to enhance the quality of clinical services across all communities, driving innovation in wellness programs and ensuring the highest standards of care are met for every resident,” a press release states.

Lane has served as a registered nurse for over 10 years and previously held the chief wellness officer role at Civitas before stepping away in 2022.

Charter Senior Living appoints executive team member

Charter Senior Living has appointed Ann Bargeron as senior vice president of finance and investments.

Bargeron brings over 20 years of investment and asset management experience to the position, and has led asset management strategies for both U.S.-based and international private equity firms, as well as a non-traded public REIT, a press release states.

Prior to joining Charter, Bargeron was a founding member of the leadership team at Longview Senior Living. She has also held senior roles at Sentio Healthcare Properties.

Westminster Communities of Florida announces new promotion

Westminster Communities of Florida announced it has promoted Amanda Birch to senior vice president of human resources, succeeding Chief Human Resources Officer Mary Klein, who is retiring.

In her role, Birch will lead the organization’s human resources operations, a press release states.

Birch brings over 10 years of experience to the position and has held a variety of roles, including executive director, regional director and director of culture and mission integration before becoming vice president of human resources in 2023, the release states.