Anthem Memory Care’s 2025 ‘Balancing Act’ Includes Exploring AI, Improving Operations

Anthem Memory Care is enhancing its technology suite with new AI platforms in preparation for what is shaping up to be an “exciting year,” according to CEO Isaac Scott.
In fact, the West Linn, Oregon-based company is seeking to be among the AI leaders within the senior living industry, according to Scott.
AI implementation is becoming increasingly more common within the senior living industry, and many operators are looking to adopt it for a variety of reasons.
Anthem seeks to deploy the tech to free up time and focus for its sales teams in order to keep them in the “sales funnel.” According to Scott, Anthem is already using AI to transcribe sales calls and input them into its customer relationship management system and so the AI can craft a more personalized follow-up response.
“That’s a time saver, where that person is no longer kind of in the thought making mode, they’re in the sales mode,” Scott told Senior Housing News. “They’re able to get to the next sales call. They’re able to take a tour, they’ll be more proactive on their sales calls.”
Alongside technological growth, Anthem is looking at the possibility of continued growth through development, although deals being accomplished is done on “razor thin” terms and the market is still volatile. However, if development doesn’t begin soon, Scott believes it could lead to an overwhelm on all fronts based on the incoming population of baby boomers.
“You’re going to have people out there that take a big, bold move to meet that. And over time, I think it’s been shown that they’ve been pretty successful,” Scott said.
Anthem currently manages 20 communities.
AI exploration
Anthem is exploring new AI tools to save staff time. While the company is deploying those tools in sales for now, Scott also believes it has potential in management and clinical functions.
On the management side of things, the company is using learning language models to review monthly financial reports in search of discrepancies, a process that Scott states can often take between eight and 10 hours to sort through and complete. Because the programs can operate faster, the company can put action plans into place at a more rapid pace, he said.
As it deploys new tools, Anthem also is focusing on creating more efficient AI workflows for staff. The operator is currently exploring partnerships with a company that Scott declined to name given early discussions.
“I think that if we continue to run scattershot, you’re never really going to capture the greatest thinking,” Scott said. “We want to have a group that really establishes what those workflows are for us. So we’re midstream on that, and that’s exciting for us.”
However, Scott said he is careful not to move too quickly as the technology grows and changes.
“I think that that’s the one thing about establishing workflows, is they could potentially become obsolete before they’re even established because they’ve been outdone or outsmarted by something else,” Scott said. “There’s going to be a lot that is changing that will affect and form what we use it for over time.”
Senior living operators have in the last few years found real uses for AI in operations, including in sales and marketing. Scott said Anthem has similarly gone from simply talking to AI-focused vendors to coordinating with them on the ground.
‘Balancing act’ in 2025
While Anthem is pushing forward with AI, Scott said the company also is looking to expand its portfolio through third-party management agreements and joint-venture acquisitions this year and next. By the end of the year, the company could grow its portfolio by as many as six properties.
Anthem also is seeking to grow occupancy and add value-based care services with third-party healthcare providers to better support clinical staff while improving care for residents.
Anthem’s leadership team began meeting in May to discuss deploying l value-based care plans, and Scott said he believes those discussions will bear fruit next year.
Scott also sees several challenges on the horizon that include the general economy and whether the operators can continue to entice new customers through their doors as a result.
“If we have a slowdown in interest in leads, if we have a slowdown in tours and move-ins … we have to find a way to work around that,” Scott said.
Staffing is another big focus for Anthem and the wider industry, and it’s a topic on Scott’s mind in 2025.
“We still have a business. We have people to care for. We have owners that we manage for that have vested interests and significant investments made into communities that we have to perform for,” Scott said. “It’ll be a balancing act of the year.”