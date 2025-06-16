Innovative talent drives the aging and healthcare industries into the future. The innovators of memory care are already driving change. The memory care, senior housing & senior living organizations at the forefront of success are the ones retaining them at all levels. To honor these cognitive care experts, Senior Housing News presents the Memory Care Innovation Awards.
This awards program is open to those with a minimum of seven (7) years of experience in the following industries:
- Behavioral Health
- Home Health & Home Care
- Hospice & Palliative Care
- Memory Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living
- Skilled Nursing
What makes someone an ideal candidate for the Memory Care Innovation Awards?
- A high-performing employee shaping the next decade of cognitive care delivery
- A passionate professional who knows how to put their vision into action for the good of those living with memory-related disorders and the industry peers who support them
- An advocate for those living with cognitive decline and the industry professionals who ensure their well-being
Entries are due August 31, 2025 by 11:59pm CDT. To learn more about the program, visit the Memory Care Innovation Awards website. If you have additional questions, contact the Awards team at [email protected].