In the Pipeline: Morning Pointe Grows in Southeast; Capstone Finishes $39M Alabama Community

Construction: Completed

Capstone Building Corp. completes Alabama project

Multifamily contractor Capstone Building Corp., in partnership with The Benoit Group and Housing Authority of Birmingham District, announced the completion of a $39 million independent living development in Birmingham, Alabama, according to a news release.

Southtown Senior is part of a broader redevelopment project in Birmingham. The project includes 143-units of apartments spanning 158,384 square-feet in one- and two-bedroom layouts.

Amenities include a fitness center, community room and business space with access to programming and preventative health care including blood pressure screenings, the news release states.

“We’re incredibly proud to have completed Southtown Senior and grateful for the opportunity to be part of such a meaningful development for the City of Birmingham,” said Blake Waddle, Senior Project Manager at Capstone Building Corp. “We sincerely thank The Benoit Group and the Housing Authority of Birmingham District for trusting us with this project and for their dedication to creating quality housing and lasting impact in the community.”

Morning Pointe celebrates renovations in Kentucky, opening in Tennessee

Morning Pointe Senior Living recently announced a $2.5 million renovation at the Morning Pointe of Owensboro in Kentucky, with a grand opening celebration set for August, according to a news release.

The event was originally postponed from a hailstorm that occurred in April, the release states. Upgrades at the community include new floors, along with new paint, furniture, cabinetry, kitchen equipment, refreshed artwork and a new nurse station.

Morning Pointe also announced a grand opening event for the completion of its latest Tennessee community, The Lantern at Morning Pointe East Hamilton.

The construction added early stage dementia care with 60 new apartments, with memory care programming based on dementia care expert Teepa Snow’s curriculum.

“Families are truly embracing this new memory care community on the rapidly growing east side of Hamilton County,” said Morning Pointe Senior Living President Greg Vital. “With the growing prevalence of Alzheimer’s and other dementias, we are honored to be able to offer support and service to more citizens living with the disease, and to their families.”

McDowell Housing Partners opens new senior housing property in Florida

McDowell Housing Partners recently announced the completion of construction and opening at Ekos Cadenza, a new senior housing property in Naples, Florida, according to a news release.

The 160-unit latest community marks the second phase of development to complete work at the site including apartments, retail and senior living. The first phase saw the construction of 160 affordable units for older adults in October 2024, the release states.

One- and two-bedroom units range between 527 square-feet to 1,007 square-feet with spacious kitchens, granite countertops and tile back splashes. Amenities include a resort-style pool, outdoor wet bar, fitness center, game room, media center, pickleball court and a clubhouse.

The project follows two previous affordable senior housing developments also in Florida.

