Movers and Shakers: Ankrom Moisan Appoints President; LCS Promotes VP of Sales Operations

Firm Ankrom Moisan appoints president

Architecture, planning and design firm Ankrom Moisan has appointed Murray Jenkins as its president, effective July 1.

In his role, Jenkins will “lead the firm in deepening its expertise across its core strengths in housing, affordable housing, urban living, office, retail, community, healthcare, higher education, hospitality and senior communities,” a press release states.

Jenkins brings 25 years of experience to the role, and he has held nearly every role within the firm, the release states.

LCS promotes VP of sales operations

LCS announced it has promoted Dawn Ruppel to her new role of vice president of sales operations.

In her role, Ruppel will “work closely with the chief sales officer, executive team, business development and sales and marketing leaders to develop, drive and elevate enterprise-wide sales strategies,” a press release states.

Ruppell has been with LCS since 2008 and a member of the corporate team since 2013. Most recently, she served as vice president of marketing and sales.

Cogir welcomes regional VP of operations

Cogir Senior Living has welcomed Nate Salisbury as its regional vice president of operations.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to work with a team that’s passionate about creating meaningful experiences for residents and making a real impact in senior living. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, and contributing to something truly special,” Salisbury wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Salisbury previously served as the vice president of operations for Silverstone Senior Living.

Brightview promotes corporate director of care and cognitive wellness

Brightview Senior Living has promoted Cole Smith as its corporate director of care and cognitive wellness.

Smith announced the promotion in a LinkedIn post on June 10.

Smith has been with Brightview for five years, previously serving as corporate director of dementia services.

WellAge Senior Living announces regional director of sales

WellAge Senior Living has named Laura Hale as its regional director of sales for the company’s portfolio.

In her role, Hale will work closely with WellAge’s local sales and leasing agents in “developing strategies for reaching prospective seniors and their families,” according to a press release.

Hale brings more than 10 years of experience to the position, and has worked as a move-in coordinator, sales associate and director of sales and marketing at Jackson Creek Senior Living.

FellowshipLife welcomes two executive directors

Nonprofit FellowshipLife announced it has appointed two executive directors to its life plan communities in Tina Boukalis and Jeff Lisk.

Boukalis brings over 25 years of experience to Friends Village. She most recently served as executive director for a Pennsylvania-based senior living community, a press release states.

Lisk has been appointed to Riverwalk Village at The House of The Good Shepherd and brings over 20 years of experience to the position. He previously served as the executive director for a South Jersey-based senior living community, the release states.

The Buckingham announces business development specialist

The Buckingham Continued Care Community has announced Keely Jones has joined its team as a business development specialist.

Jones announced her new role in a LinkedIn post.

Jones previously worked as a sales director for Vitality Living and has run her consulting business Keely Duran, LLC since 2020.