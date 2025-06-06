Movers and Shakers: Theoria Medical Announces Leadership Appointments; Kendal Corp. Appoints Senior Director of HR

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Theoria Medical announces senior leadership appointments

Theoria Medical, a care provider for post-acute and senior living settings, has announced a variety of appointments for its leadership team.

Among the appointees is Brendan McNamara as chief operating officer; Svetlana Vinokur as chief financial officer; Manny Raposo as chief growth officer; Kevin Murphy as chief of value-based care; and Marcia Siguenza as chief human resources officer, according to a press release.

Advertisement

With its expanded leadership team, the provider is “positioned to accelerate its mission of unifying care across the post-acute patient journey from hospital discharge, skilled nursing and assisted living through to the home-based setting,” the release states.

Kendal Corp. appoints senior director of HR

The Kendal Corporation announced it has appointed Deborah McCardell as its senior director of human resources effective July 7.

In her role, McCardell will oversee strategic HR efforts, including talent acquisition, employee engagement and performance management for the company and the Kendal System with10 affiliate organizations across the country, a press release states.

Advertisement

McCardell brings over 17 years of experience to the role, and comes to The Kendal Corporation from Kendal at Ithaca, a Kendal Affiliate in New York, where she served as director of human resources, the release states.

Kendal affiliate welcomes senior director of sales, marketing

Kendal affiliate Barclay Friends has appointed Paige Meacham as its senior director of admissions and marketing.

A press release states “her knowledge will play a key role in supporting the organization’s mission of providing compassionate care tailored to individual resident needs.”

Meacham brings over 35 years of management, sales and regional leadership in financial services to the position.

Lantern Hill announces director of human resources

Lantern Hill, an Erickson Senior Living community, has announced Katy Corrado has been appointed as director of human resources following her return to the company. .

In her role, Corrado will be responsible for the daily operations of the human resources department, focusing on employee recruitment and engagement, according to a press release.

Corrado brings over 20 years of experience to the position, and previously served as director of human resources at Cedar Crest from 2018 to 2022.

Lifespace welcomes new executive director

Lifespace Communities has welcomed Mark Barglof as the new executive director of The Waterford in Juno Beach, Florida.

In his role, Barglof is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the community.

Barglof brings over 25 years of leadership experience in healthcare and senior living to the position, including “key executive roles” at Presbyterian Village in Georgia and the Good Samaritan Society in Florida, according to a press release.

Erickson community names associate executive director

Brooksby Village, an Erickson Senior Living Community, has named Amy Sarro as its associate executive director.

In her new role, Sarro will support operations for the community, a press release states.

Sarro has been with Erickson Senior Living since 2008 and has held a variety of roles, most recently director of continuing care at Eagle’s Trace in West Houston.