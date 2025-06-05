In the Pipeline: Cogir Opens Oregon Community; Brightview Expands in New Jersey

In the Pipeline is part of your SHN+ subscription

In the Pipeline is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Architecture & Design Awards, an annual competition that recognizes cutting-edge design, excellence, and innovation in senior living.

Construction: In Progress

Construction starts for California life plan community

Construction is now underway at The Glen at Heather Farm, a new community in Walnut Creek, California.

Advertisement

The 30-acre property will include 354 residential living apartments and single-story homes with over 20 unique floor plan options. Residents will have access to assisted living, memory care, long-term care and a nearby health center as care needs change.

The Glen at Heather Farm

“We recognize the growing demand for comprehensive senior living options for East Bay seniors who wish to retire in the area they love. The Glen at Heather Farm will offer the freedom and peace of mind that many retirees seek today,” said Barbara Gilbert, The Glen at Heather Farm Marketing Director. “The Glen at Heather Farm reflects our commitment to creating a dynamic community where seniors can thrive physically, socially, and emotionally.”

The sprawling life plan community will include a range of amenities including multiple dining venues, a spa, an aquatics center, multiple theaters and athletic courts for tennis and pickleball.

Advertisement

Construction is expected to be complete in late 2027 or early 2028, according to a news release.

Construction: Completed

Cogir, Ryan Cos. announce opening of Oregon community

A partnership between Ryan Companies US and Cogir Senior Living has resulted in a new senior living community in Tigard, Oregon, with the opening of Cogir of Tigard.

The 107-unit community offers upscale independent living, assisted living and memory care residences and is located nine miles from Portland, Oregon. The three-story community includes a range of amenities, including “several” dining venues, a salon, a fitness center, a library, a theater and an activity room. An art room is also available to residents, along with a dog park and putting green.

Cogir of Tigard

Ryan Cos. has completed over 60 senior living communities nationwide, and Cogir of Tigard marks Ryan’s third project built in the Northwest.

“The opening of our Tigard community reflects Cogir’s unwavering commitment to fostering welcoming and supportive environments for seniors across the United States,” said David Eskenazy, chief executive officer of Cogir Senior Living. “As our first newly built community in Oregon, we are honored by the warm reception from the local community and excited by the enthusiasm of seniors in the area. With communities in 11 states, we take pride in offering seniors a variety of exceptional lifestyle options designed to enrich their lives.”

Connecticut CCRC makes renovations to improve amenities

Meadow Ridge, a continuing care retirement community in Redding, Connecticut, recently completed renovations to improve amenities at the senior living campus.

A spa was added to offer high-end resort healing and wellness offerings. An indoor golf range and simulator were added to allow golfers to choose from 25 different courses. The community also installed four electric vehicle charging stations on the campus and comes after the community added solar panels.

This summer, the community will unveil a new dining concept, opening another restaurant and full bar with input from residents for design and menu creation.

Senior Lifestyle expands Michigan community

Addington Place of Lakeside Vista, a community managed by Senior Lifestyle, will hold a renovation open house next week to mark the completion of renovations at the community in Holland, Michigan.

The renovation expanded the community’s Embrace Memory Care neighborhood.

“This renovation allows us to extend our care to more families in the Holland community while enhancing daily experiences for current residents,” said Mistee Hondorp, Executive Director of Addington Place of Lakeside Vista. “It’s also an opportunity to acknowledge the care partners and professionals who play such a vital role in the well-being and dignity of our residents.”

Texas life plan community adds luxury, hybrid homes

Longhorn Village, a life plan community in Austin, Texas, recently announced the completion of an expansion project to add new hybrid homes to the campus.

The project started construction in 2023 and added 48 hybrid homes to meet the needs of today’s senior living customers. The residences include modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and various amenities including balconies or patios, walk-in closets, built-in pantries and dual-sink bathrooms.

The four-story expansion also added underground parking, a landscaped courtyard for outdoor activities and a new club room.

“This expansion allows us to continue delivering the impeccable service and experiences the growing population deserve and building upon a higher caliber of life enrichment while evolving to address the needs of a new generation of retirees,” said Nichole Ulrich, Executive Director of Longhorn Village.

Brightview Senior Living opens latest New Jersey community

Brightview Senior Living recently announced the opening of Brightview Holmdel in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The community includes 175 apartments, including 90 independent living units, 37 assisted living units, 14 units known as “Assisted Living Gallery” and 34 memory care units.

Brightview Holmdel includes an indoor pool, a salon, a fitness center, an arts studio, outdoor gardens, a walking path, bocce ball courts and chef-prepared meals.

The community is the 48th community for Brightview Senior Living.

National Church Residences expands in Ohio

National Church Residences announced the start of construction on the second phase at Bretton Woods, a new affordable housing community for older adults in Columbus, Ohio.

The community expansion, known as Bretton Woods II, includes 60 new units after the completion of 62 apartments in 2022 and demand for affordable housing options, a news release states.

Bretton Woods includes a fitness center, community room with a kitchen, laundry facilities and a walking path through a wooded lot.

Bretton Woods II has received an allocation of Ohio Low Income Housing Tax Credits (OLIHTC), a new funding source from the State of Ohio. The development also secured bond funds from the City of Columbus and Franklin County.

Maryland community hosts grand opening for renovations

The Terraces at Westminster recently held a grand opening in Westminster, Maryland for a recent renovation project.

The upgrades included renovated hallways, corridors and luxury apartment homes. The renovations also included “significant physical plant reconfigurations” to the community, along with adding 14 additional memory care beds along with a dining room and activity space on the first floor.

New adult day program opens in California

A new adult day care center is set to open later this summer in Santa Monica, California.

The Elder-Well Adult Day Program will offer community-based programs in an environment with other older adults.

“Caregivers give so much of themselves every single day—but they deserve care and support too,” says Mary Anne Roberto, Owner and CEO of Elder-Well Adult Day Program in Santa Monica. “Elder-Well was created to be a lifeline—a place where families can feel confident that their loved one is engaged, safe, and genuinely cared for, while caregivers take a much-needed moment to recharge. We’ve walked this journey ourselves, and we’re here to walk it with others.”

Other noteworthy projects

Construction: Planned

Construction: In Progress