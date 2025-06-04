This article is sponsored by Kings III Emergency Communications. In this Voices interview, Senior Housing News speaks with Miranda Sliter, Senior Care Business Development Manager at Kings III Communications, about the evolution of emergency communication systems in senior living elevators, and the rising importance of accessibility for residents with hearing or speech impairments. Sliter discusses how Kings III’s CabView solution uses video and real-time two-way messaging to enhance safety, support ADA-aligned code requirements, and deliver a more inclusive, dignified experience during emergencies.
Senior Housing News: What is your background, and how did it lead to your role today?
I’ve been in the elevator industry for a little over 10 years, working with some of the top companies in the field. In that time, I’ve seen a wide range of phone-related issues—during new installations, modernization projects, and even routine inspections. It gave me firsthand experience with how emergency communication can affect elevator functionality and safety. Through all of that, Kings III stood out. Anytime I came across their systems or needed a reliable solution, they were the ones I trusted. When I saw a role open here, I jumped at it. It’s a company I truly respected, and I wanted to be part of how they support the industry.
Miranda Sliter: How have recent updates to elevator and building codes shifted the conversation around accessibility in senior living communities, especially for residents with hearing or speech impairments?
This is really a three-part conversation. First, it’s about improving access to emergency communication. Recent updates to ASME A17.1—now part of IBC in many states—require elevators to support video and two-way messaging. That makes a big difference for residents who may be deaf, hard of hearing, speech-impaired, or cognitively impaired. When something unexpected happens, having a clear, visual connection can provide reassurance and reduce panic.
Second, it connects to inclusive design. We’re seeing a bigger commitment to making environments more navigable for all residents—whether through visual indicators or intuitive communication tools. That aligns with what operators are already working toward in memory care and assisted living settings.
And finally, it’s about independence. When residents know they can ask for help and be understood—even if they can’t speak—it gives them confidence to move about more freely. That’s what accessibility is really about: giving people more control in situations that used to feel uncertain or frightening.
What role does real-time two-way messaging play in supporting residents who may not be able to hear or speak during an elevator emergency? How does Kings III’s CabView system address this need?
Two-way messaging plays a huge role in supporting residents with communication challenges. It gives them a way to engage in an emergency without needing to speak—whether they’re hard of hearing, have cognitive impairments, or are just disoriented in the moment. CabView includes an on-screen interface with live text messaging that allows dispatchers to send clear instructions or ask simple yes/no questions.
The key here is making sure every resident can be seen, heard, or understood—even if verbal communication isn’t possible. That level of accessibility builds trust during high-stress moments, and in senior living, those moments matter.
How does having video visibility inside the elevator cab improve emergency response times and outcomes for residents?
Video visibility makes a huge difference. It allows our emergency dispatchers to see what’s happening in real time and respond accordingly, removing the guesswork previously associated with an incoming call where the operator is met with silence. If a resident can’t speak—whether due to a medical emergency, memory care need, or panic—we’re not guessing. We can assess the situation visually and send help faster. This is key for a company like ours that is dedicated to the highest and most comprehensive level of emergency response.
Our dispatch center is staffed 24/7 by trained professionals who specialize in emergency communication. They stay on the line upon request, guide the caller, and follow protocols that help residents feel supported until help arrives. It also helps provide residents with the exceptional and personalized care they deserve—across the board. In many communities, elevator calls still ring through to the nurse’s station or front desk, which can be overwhelming, and, more importantly, can impede their crucial caregiving duties. We take on that responsibility with the same level of compassion and professionalism so frontline teams can stay focused on resident care.
Some communities may see accessibility features as just a compliance checklist. How does CabView go further to create a more human-centered and dignified emergency experience for residents?
CabView definitely goes beyond just checking a compliance box. It creates a real-time, human connection—especially in moments when a resident may be scared or confused. Being able to see a dispatcher’s response on screen, even if they can’t speak, helps residents feel less alone. It shows them that someone is actively responding, not just a recording or blinking light. Furthermore, being assured that someone has visibility into a compromising situation and can assess what’s going on via video without the onus on the passenger to communicate provides relief to those that might find communication challenging.
That kind of experience is essential in senior care. It’s about preserving dignity and offering reassurance, even in small but critical moments and safeguarding EVERY human life, without compromise.
Why is it especially important for senior living communities to lead the way in adopting inclusive emergency communication solutions like CabView? What advice would you give to operators who are considering modernization?
Senior living communities serve some of the most vulnerable populations—residents who may not be able to speak clearly, who may panic in an emergency, who are navigating memory loss or hearing impairments, or are prone to a myriad of vulnerabilities that come with age. These are the environments where inclusive communication systems make the biggest impact.
My advice to operators is to view modernization as a proactive step toward safer, more confident care. Even if local code enforcement isn’t immediate, it is imminent, with over 85% of the US having already adopted the updated version of these codes. Planning ahead not only avoids last-minute retrofits—it also helps teams provide the kind of support they want to give every day.
In the senior living industry, 2025 will be defined by…
…a stronger focus on inclusive design, tech-driven safety, and care that truly centers the resident experience. These aren’t just amenities—they’re essential to supporting independence and peace of mind for everyone involved: residents, staff, and visiting family members.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
