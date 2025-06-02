Senior Living Dealbook: NHI Upsizes Deal Pipeline to $331M; North Carolina LPC Receives $24M Bequest

Transactions

NHI upsizes deal pipeline to $331M

National Health Investors has issued an update to its investors that its investment pipeline now totals $331.4 million, $71 million of which is intended for its senior housing operating portfolio.

Included in the guidance is $126.7 million in signed letters of intent, according to a press release.

So far in 2025, NHI has made $174.9 million in investments, according to an investor update.

Advertisement

Financings

Ziegler prices financing for Marquette

Ziegler announced it has priced $74.9 million Series 2025A Bonds for Retirement Living, Inc. as nonprofit Marquette.

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund debt, fund $25 million in new money capital for campus improvements and cover costs incurred with the issuance of the bonds, according to a press release.

The offering attracted the participation from 18 institutional investors, the release states.

Advertisement

Ziegler closes $39M bond for Bethesda Senior Living Communities

Ziegler announced it has successfully closed on $39 million Series 2025 Tax-Exempt Bonds for Bethesda Senior Living Communities.

The financing will be used for expansions at three of its locations, adding 91 memory care units and converting some memory care units to assisted living, a press release states.

“Investor reception to the issue was strong, despite market uncertainty and volatility at the time of pricing,” the release states.

North Carolina LPC receives $24M bequest

Well-Spring, a life plan community in Greensboro, North Carolina, received a $24 million bequest from one of its original residents.

Florence Phillips left the bequest before her death at age 100. The donation will endow Well-Spring’s Residents Benevolence Assistance Fund to “ensure continued care for residents who have outlived their assets,” according to a press release.

“As lifespans increase and care needs become more complex, we’re seeing more and more residents outlive the plans they made decades ago,” Steve Fleming, co-CEO of Kintura, Well-Spring’s parent organization, said in the release. “Florence’s gift empowers us to ensure uninterrupted care at the most vulnerable time in someone’s life.”

CBRE refinance five-property portfolio

CBRE National Senior Housing announced it arranged refinancing for the PinPoint portfolio on behalf of PinPoint Commercial.

The $62.1 million loan was provided by funds managed by Fortress Investment Group, according to a press release.

The portfolio is currently operated by Pegasus Senior Living through a third-party management contract.