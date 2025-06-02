After Acquiring First Community, New Operator Unbridled Living Plans Growth

Newly established senior living management company Unbridled Living recently acquired its first community, and looking ahead, the company is prepared to grow, according to CEO Kyle Bourne.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Bourne founded Unbridled Living in 2024 to acquire and manage senior living properties, with a focus on majority independent living communities, Bourne told SHN. With acquisition opportunities available nationwide, Bourne said he aims to acquire five properties by the end of this year with a focus on distressed communities.

These acquisitions could include 80- to 200-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care properties. Earlier in 2025, Unbridled Living acquired a 178-unit independent living community in Columbia, Missouri, with a group of private high-net worth investors, Bourne said.

The company is also in the midst of closing an acquisition in the Midwest, and Bourne noted the company would remain “flexible” and open to various ownership and management structures when seeking to grow. Future markets for Unbridled Living’s growth could come in the Midwest, Southeast and mid-Atlantic, he added.

“We’re at this stage of growth where we’re pretty flexible on this type of structure and going forward and executing that,” Bourne said. “We’re taking this deal by deal.”

Bourne brings a wealth of financial services experience to his leadership role with Unbridled Living, having started his work in the industry with CNL Financial Group, and later co-founding Bourne Financial Group in 2014. He also has a wealth of acquisition experience, having helped build Bourne Financial Group’s portfolio to 26 communities across 14 states.

“I left the industry in 2021, took a few years out of the industry but I knew I wanted to get back in ultimately and so I started Unbridled Living 18 months ago,” Bourne said.

He said many of the acquisition opportunities coming across his desk were distressed properties that faced hardship during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our target is to really go find these communities where owners have been having to cover operating losses and our goal is to buy these communities at a significant discount to replacement cost,” Bourne said.

In the meantime ahead of future growth, Bourne is working to build out a leadership team, bringing on a chief operating officer last year, with other key hires set for the next 60 to 90 days, Bourne said, including a business operations role to streamline and organize back-end services.

Bourne sees a world in which some senior living properties have dealt with operational challenges after scaling too quickly. To prevent these growing pains, Bourne wants to acquire communities that are regionally focused across popular regions of the U.S. for senior living.

“There’s a lot of opportunity and for us the key is being able to execute on that,” Bourne said.