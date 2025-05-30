Movers and Shakers: Brightview Welcomes CFO; Lenbrook Names VP of Community Services

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.

Brightview welcomes new CFO

Brightview Senior Living has appointed Michael Rodgers as its chief financial officer.

In his role, Rodgers will “lead Brightview’s capital strategies, debt and equity relationships, funds and recapitalization transactions, investor relations, financial operations and analysis, corporate risk management, accounting, corporate and fund budgeting and reporting and compliance,” according to a press release.

Rodgers brings more than 20 years of experience to the position, and most recently served as a partner at Access Holdings, a private equity firm in Baltimore specializing in essential service-based, middle market investments, according to the release.

Lenbrook names VP of community services

Atlanta community Lenbrook has named Patrick Rhineheart as its vice president of community services.

In his role, he will oversee Lenbrook’s security, concierge and transportation departments, according to a press release.

Rhineheart brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in safety and security, facilities management, emergency response, construction project management and risk mitigation, the release states.

The Trillium announces two promotions

The Trillium, a luxury retirement community in Tysons, Virginia, has promoted two of its staff to senior leadership positions.

Brian Donohoe has been promoted to general manager and campus executive from executive director. He joined the community in January 2024 with 15 years of experience, according to a press release.

Jessica Peters has been promoted to executive director of operations and healthcare from associate executive director. Peters also joined in 2024 and brings more than 20 years of experience to the role.

Erickson Senior Living names Woodleigh Chase executive director

Erickson Senior Living announced Melissa Robson as the new executive director of Woodleigh Chase in Fairfax, Virginia.

In her role, Robson is responsible for overseeing the management and operations of the 46-acre campus.

Robson has been with Erickson since 2018, and has over 25 years of experience. Most recently, she served as the executive director at Greenspring in Springfield, Virginia, according to a press release.

Highland Springs promotes sales manager

Highland Springs, a continuing care retirement community developed by Erickson Senior Living, has promoted Lauren Rozdilsky to sales manager.

“Lauren is a natural fit to serve as sales manager at Highland Springs,” Christina Christie, director of sales, said in a press release. “Her deep knowledge of our operations and unwavering commitment have made her a cornerstone of our team. She has a true passion for mentoring, staff development, and team success, and she is deeply dedicated to fulfilling our mission to residents and team members.”

Rozdilsky has been a team member of the community for 19 years, the release states.

The Springs at Monarch Landing sees assistant administrator promotion

The Springs Health and Rehabilitation at Monarch Landing Senior Living announced Emma Dvorak has been promoted to assistant administrator.

In her new role, Dvorak will support the community’s life enrichment program, oversee ancillary services, learn the complexities of administration and regulatory compliance and lead special project initiatives, according to a press release.

Dvorak began at Monarch Landing in 2011 as a server while still in high school, and returned in 2017 as the life enrichment coordinator.