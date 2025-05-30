Minto Sees Strong Demand for Margaritaville Communities, With ‘Great Expansion Capacity’ Ahead 

Minto Communities USA reported better-than-expected sales at its first Latitude Margaritaville 55-plus housing community, and that demand is shaping its future growth opportunities.

The Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, Florida, which spans more than 3,700 homes, has sold out over five years ahead of sales projections, Minto President William Bullock told Senior Housing News.

“While we have been extremely successful over the years, the phenomenal success of Latitude Margaritaville has sped up our plans to expand into additional markets,” Bullock said via email to SHN.

Homebuilder and developer Minto has held a longstanding licensing deal with Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Holdings company to develop 55-plus communities under the Latitude Margaritaville brand. The company has completed three communities in Daytona Beach and Panama City Beach in Florida, along with a Latitude Margaritaville property in Hilton Head, South Carolina. In 2022, the company completed the final phase of amenities at the Hilton Head property.

In reference to both the Hilton Head, South Carolina property and Watersound, Florida, project, Bullock said both “have great expansion capacity” for future growth.

Bullock also confirmed the company continues its development efforts to expand into Texas. In 2022, Minto announced plans to grow the Latitude Margaritaville brand in the Austin, Dallas and Houston markets.

Recent local media coverage appears to show a fraught back-and-forth between municipal leaders in Texas City, Texas and Minto for development of the “stalled” Latitude Margaritaville Galveston Bay project.

In response to a direct question regarding the development process in Texas, Bullock said, “We are committed to seeing our next Latitude Margaritaville in Texas City.”

Over time, the broader Margaritaville lifestyle brand has become a popular option for residential and resort living.

“There is a steady demand for Latitude Margaritaville and Minto communities. We anticipate continued growth for both brands,” Bullock said.

To that end, Minto is “actively selling” new homes at its Latitude Margaritaville communities in Hilton Head and Watersound, Florida, Bullock added.

Outside of the active adult development push, Minto is in the process of developing a “new city” of Westlake near Palm Beach, Florida that Bullock described as a “hometown-style city” concept. The 3,800-acre master-planned community is approved to build 4,500 homes alongside a $22 million, 15-acre Westlake Adventure Park and a 50-acre retail and business park, according to a spokesperson representing Minto.



Separately, construction on a Latitude Margaritaville project in Mexico, Latitude Margaritaville International Lake Chapala, Mexico, continues after the project was announced in a partnership with Levy Holdings and Margaritaville Holdings in mid-2023.